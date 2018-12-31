Bills GM: LeSean McCoy will remain with team in 2019

Throughout his career, the shifty McCoy has averaged 4.5 yards per rushing attempt, but the Bills back ran for a career-low 514 yards on 161 attempts in 2018 at a 3.2 YPA clip. As Beane implied in his press conference, McCoy's poor production was partially due to an offense limited by its skill position and offensive line depth and its QB carousel for a good part of the season. But even when Josh Allen was installed as the starter, McCoy was barely effective.