LeSean McCoy on benching: McDermott put me in place

The Buffalo Bills couldn't muster much of anything offensively, with LeSean McCoy's performance serving as an embodiment of such struggles.

McCoy rushed just six times Sunday, for nine yards. Five of those yards came on one carry.

He also didn't start the game against the Partiots, making it his first missed start in a game in which he participated since 2010. The explanation afterward was vague, but not controversial.

"Coach, we had a situation, and he was totally right," McCoy said of Bills coach Sean McDermott, per ESPN's Mike Rodak. "It was a private situation. I'm a captain and I gotta be more accountable. Simple as that. He checked me, put me in place. That was it."

Undrafted rookie Keith Ford started in place of McCoy and gained 33 yards on seven carries, but it really didn't matter who was carrying the ball for Buffalo. As a team, the Bills rushed 18 times for 72 yards and were forced to air it out to attempt to erase an early deficit.

It didn't work, and it showed in the time of possession difference. Oh, and the final score: a 24-10 Patriots win.

Perhaps more concerning, though, is the season-long performance of McCoy, who has battled injuries and rushed for 479 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. He's carried the ball about half as many times as he did last season, in which he averaged 4.0 yards per carry and gained 1,138 yards on 287 totes. He also hasn't had much help when running the ball behind a variety of backups (Nathan Peterman, Derek Anderson, Matt Barkley) in place of Allen, who has missed time due to injury this season.

McDermott had also mentioned in the lead-up to Week 16's game that he'd like to get Ford more touches after the rookie gained 46 yards on 14 carries, making this a little less startling.

At 30 years old and with just one year left on his contract, though, this might the beginning of Buffalo looking beyond McCoy.