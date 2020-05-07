Bills GM Brandon Beane sees continuity as asset this offseason

With draft pick No. 22, Beane didn't think any of the top-shelf wide receivers would be available. He didn't want to forsake his first-rounder or a stash of other picks to get up high enough to select a receiver who might not be able to make enough of an immediate impact like Diggs could. So the Bills dealt No. 22 (along with three other draft picks) to the Vikings for a player who had 63 catches for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns last season. Beane said Diggs should be worth the haul Buffalo parted with.