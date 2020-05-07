Wednesday, May 06, 2020 10:44 PM

Bills GM Brandon Beane sees continuity as asset this offseason

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and new wide receiver Stefon Diggs, acquired in a mid-March trade with the Vikings, have yet to get on the field together. They have found a way to develop chemistry, though.

"Josh told me that they have been (video) gaming," Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane said Tuesday. "Maybe they are playing a game that's not football, but they are bantering back and forth and getting to know each other."

It can't be ruled out that they could be playing as teammates on Madden.

"I'd love it, as long as Stefon is wearing the Bills colors," Beane joked -- kind of.

This bond-building, the only option since COVID-19 restrictions have kept players from on-field work with teammates at club facilities, is paramount to the Bills if they are to supplant the Tom Brady-less Patriots in the AFC East.

"Our goal was, 'How do we score points?' " Beane said. "That caught up with us at the end of the season in Houston."

Buffalo averaged just 19.6 points -- tied for 23rd with the Raiders -- yet managed to grind out 10 wins before losing to the Texans on Wild Card Weekend. That is known as borrowed-time offense. Part of the struggle, according to Beane, was not having a deep-ball/catch-and-run big-play receiving threat to complement Cole Beasley and John Brown. Enter Diggs.

Beane said Buffalo tried to pry Diggs from the Vikings at last season's trade deadline, but Minnesota wasn't down.

With draft pick No. 22, Beane didn't think any of the top-shelf wide receivers would be available. He didn't want to forsake his first-rounder or a stash of other picks to get up high enough to select a receiver who might not be able to make enough of an immediate impact like Diggs could. So the Bills dealt No. 22 (along with three other draft picks) to the Vikings for a player who had 63 catches for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns last season. Beane said Diggs should be worth the haul Buffalo parted with.

"Too many of our drives were having to be nine, 10, 11 plays," Beane said. "You want to control the ball, but you also want an easy score once in a while."

The inability for Allen and Diggs to even play catch has slowed the development of improvement needed in the passing game. Beane said that his quarterback and wide receiver learning to trust one another as people -- not football players -- can be just as beneficial. That's what is happening now.

One thing the Bills have working in their favor is minimal turnover on the coaching staff and in the front office. Such continuity in the organizational hierarchy should help, with so much uncertainty at every turn, Beane said.

"If this COVID-19 happened a year ago, I doubt we would win 10 games," Beane said. "Eric Washington (defensive line) is the only new coaching addition. All three coordinators, (head coach) Sean (McDermott), myself, that will help us. These are uncertain times for us all. Some teams have a whole new staff, whole new regime. I think they are more behind the eight ball than we are behind (at) this point."

With Brady out of New England, the Bills' opportunity to finally surpass the Patriots in the division seems ripe. That's not the thinking in Orchard Park. The playoff berth, the growth of Allen and other players, the additions of Diggs and defensive end Mario Addison and a strong draft mean nothing right now.

"Internally, we are starting over," Beane said. "We had a 10-win season last year, which is great, but the message from Sean to our players is it's a new season -- a really new season with the COVID-19. More (of the talk) comes from Tom Brady leaving. For people to bet against Bill Belichick is what I'd call not-smart gambling. He's going to find a way. I'm sure he knows what he is doing.

"Until one of us three knocks them off, they're the team to beat."

Beane also said the Dolphins and Jets look stronger, so the AFC East is not a two-team race between the Bills and Patriots.

All teams right now are staging virtual meetings and conditioning sessions. Beane said Bills players have been attending, attentive and eager. It's hard to know exactly how players are handling things, but the GM said that McDermott and the coaches aren't just talking football with players. There have been real-life discussions, guest speakers and follow-up calls just to make sure guys are doing OK and/or if their wives and kids are good. That leadership is hitting home, literally, which gives Beane optimism that whenever guys get back together, they'll be united and ready to roll.

"Sean's message has been to find a way," Beane said.

Follow Steve Wyche on Twitter @Wyche89.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
news

Justin Herbert's online learning? Pep Hamilton's QB crash course

Hired in April, Pep Hamilton has one of the most important jobs on the Chargers' coaching staff: developing Justin Herbert. Jim Trotter chronicles ongoing efforts to bring the No. 6 overall pick up to NFL speed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
No. 1 overall draft picks of the 2010s ranked: Myles Garrett 3rd
news

No. 1 overall draft picks of the 2010s ranked: Myles Garrett 3rd

With the 2020 NFL Draft marking a new era of No. 1 overall picks, Ali Bhanpuri looks back at the previous decade's top selections and ranks them from 10  to 1. Who's better, Myles Garrett or Kyler Murray?
All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts
news

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Patrick Mahomes will become the NFL's highest-paid player but what's his price tag? Is a lucrative contract in Jamal Adams' future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno projects which players will reset the market at their respective positions.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks off the field after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. The Titans won 28-12. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
news

Patriots, Ravens among NFL teams with biggest chip on shoulder

Can Bill Belichick's Patriots operate without Tom Brady? Will the Ravens bounce back from a stunning postseason one-and-done? Are the Saints poised to finally get their comeuppance? Marc Sessler spotlights nine teams with something to prove in 2020.
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. After leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship in five decades, Mahomes is finally eligible to sign a contract extension this off-season. Both sides are eager to come to terms on what could be a record-setting deal. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
news

Chiefs' 2020 schedule creates difficult road back to Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs' bid for back-to-back Super Bowl titles got a whole lot harder after the release of their 2020 schedule, Jeffri Chadiha writes. Can Patrick Mahomes & Co. survive the early-season 'gauntlet' that awaits them?
2020 NFL schedule: Benchmark games for rookies, new coaches
news

2020 NFL schedule: Benchmark games for rookies, new coaches

Jim Trotter looks at the 2020 NFL schedule through a filter that highlights first-year head coaches and players, listing benchmark games for five coaches and four notable rookies.
Joe Burrow
news

2020 NFL schedule release: Benchmark games for nine newbies

Jim Trotter looks at the 2020 NFL schedule through a filter that highlights first-year head coaches and players, listing benchmark games for five coaches and four notable rookies.
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. After leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship in five decades, Mahomes is finally eligible to sign a contract extension this off-season. Both sides are eager to come to terms on what could be a record-setting deal. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
news

Chiefs' 2020 schedule creates difficult road back to Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs' bid for back-to-back Super Bowl titles got a whole lot harder after the release of their 2020 schedule, Jeffri Chadiha writes. Can Patrick Mahomes & Co. survive the early-season 'gauntlet' that awaits them?
Most forgiving 2020 NFL schedules: Ravens, Bucs smiling
news

Most forgiving 2020 NFL schedules: Ravens, Bucs smiling

Marc Sessler highlights the teams that should be smiling at their 2020 schedules -- including Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens and Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
2020 NFL schedule: Five key takeaways (plus games to watch)
news

2020 NFL schedule: Five key takeaways (plus games to watch)

Judy Battista has five key takeaways from the 2020 NFL schedule, which is loaded with things to look forward to -- including a juicy opening matchup between Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs and Deshaun Watson's Texans.
Burrow-James, Brady-Mack head top individual matchups of '20
news

Burrow-James, Brady-Mack head top individual matchups of '20

Chris Wesseling highlights the top individual-level matchups on the 2020 NFL schedule -- including the fireworks-producing DeAndre Hopkins-Jalen Ramsey rivalry being ported to the NFC West.
Toughest 2020 NFL schedules: Brady-less Patriots will be tested
news

Toughest 2020 NFL schedules: Brady-less Patriots will be tested

The 2020 NFL schedule's out! So, which teams face the most difficult slates? Gregg Rosenthal spotlights the treacherous paths of eight organizations, including the Tom Brady-less New England Patriots.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL