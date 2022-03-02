Around the NFL

Bills GM Brandon Beane says Buffalo to propose postseason OT rule change based on time, not possession

Published: Mar 02, 2022 at 07:32 AM
Kevin Patra

The NFL Competition Committee will have multiple proposals to overtime rules changes to discuss when they meet this week during the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly proposed changing the OT rules to allow both teams to touch the ball. The Buffalo Bills, whose lack of possession in their Divisional Round overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the latest effort to change the rule, are proposing a different solution.

Much like soccer's extra time, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Tuesday their proposal would be based on a time element rather than scoring.

"Ours is going to be more instead of one possession, and then you get the other possession, is a time, similar to in basketball, you play five minutes," via The Associated Press. "Baseball, both teams get the top half and the bottom half (of an inning). So a time limit, and I'm talking about postseason only. That way, both teams will definitely have a chance and maybe even more than one possession."

The NFL cut overtime in the regular season from 15 to 10 minutes precisely to avoid extra possessions in OT -- and the wear and tear caused. So Beane pointing out his solution is only for the postseason is important to the measure having any chance of passing. One question is whether the NFL wants significantly different OT rules between the regular and postseason.

Under current rules, if the opening possession of OT results in a touchdown or a defensive score, the game is over.

Most teams that have experienced that bitter ending in the postseason have suggested a rule change. Chiefs coach Andy Reid has been outspoken since his club lost to the New England Patriots in 2018 -- even though the rules benefited K.C this time around.

Now the Bills have joined the club.

"I think, experiencing what we experienced overall, I think there's a better way out there," Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said. "We've got some ideas and I think they'll help move the game forward. And we'll see where it goes."

