Bills give Jones first shot at starting after Evans trade

The Buffalo Bills' trade of veteran Lee Evans leaves an interesting scenario at wide receiver, where several young, promising players will vie to start opposite Stevie Johnson.
The first up to get a crack at the job will be Donald Jones, who will start in Saturday's preseason game against the Chicago Bears, according to the Bills' official site.
Jones, a second-year player, started five games last season and finished with 18 receptions for 213 yards and a touchdown in limited action. Another second-year player, David Nelson, will fill the role as slot receiver against the Bears with Roscoe Parrish out injured, according to the report.
"We've got six or seven really promising young receivers and we'd like to see those guys develop and we want to give them that opportunity," general manager Buddy Nix told the site.
The group also includes Marcus Easley, a 2010 fourth-round pick, as well as Naaman Roosevelt, who appeared in six games after he was activated last season. Former San Diego Chargers wideout Craig Davis is also getting a look in camp, while coach Chan Gailey will no doubt look for ways to use the multi-dimensional Brad Smith, who signed as a free agent from the New York Jets.