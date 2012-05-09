Bills give Fred Jackson $8.7M in new money; Carder reaches deal

Published: May 09, 2012 at 06:23 AM

Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson's two-year extension reportedly includes $8.7 million in new money, a figure that could balloon to $11 million if he hits all of his incentives, a source with access to the contract told the Buffalo News.

Darlington: Rise of the underdog

Cameron Wake and Fred 

Jackson took circuitous paths to the NFL. Jeff Darlington reflects on two inspiring stories. **More ...**

Jackson also received a $3 million signing bonus in the deal, which was announced Monday.

The five-year NFL veteran ran for 934 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games last year before a fractured fibula ended his season.

The Bills also have agreed to a four-year deal with linebacker Tank Carder, his agent, Kelli Masters, told Scout.com on Thursday.

Carder was the Bills' fifth-round pick in April's NFL draft. Carder accumulated 228 tackles, 25 for losses, 5.5 sacks and four interceptions in three years as a starter at TCU.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

