Around the NFL

Fresh off bye, Bills looking to put loss to Titans behind them

Published: Oct 28, 2021 at 11:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Bills entered the bye week with their first real taste of bitterness in their mouths following a loss to the Titans.

An extra week to process the defeat might have made getting past it a challenge, but the Bills are certainly looking ahead, not behind.

"Got to get over it. We can't do nothing about it now," Bills receiver ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿ said Wednesday, via the Associated Press. "We're still a good team. We know who we are."

The Bills (4-2) can look in the mirror and see a team still atop the AFC East standings with an opportunity to widen that lead with another divisional game this weekend against the struggling Miami Dolphins (1-6). Their first meeting in 2021 produced a blowout win for Buffalo that convinced many they were nothing short of an unstoppable machine.

Derrick Henry threw a wrench into that machine in Week 6. It taught the Bills a lesson, according to safety ﻿Jordan Poyer﻿.

"We're a mature football team. We're not going to sit here and dwell on something that happened two weeks ago," Poyer said. "Obviously that loss hurt, we've moved on from it. We're ready to go against the Dolphins."

Miami lost another heartbreaker last weekend to the Falcons, and has been wading through waters made murky by frequent trade rumors involving ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿. Instead of just speaking about their upcoming opponent, the Dolphins have been forced to answer questions about their future under center.

Meanwhile, the Bills have had ample time to look inward to identify where they need to improve.

"I feel like we haven't played our best ball -- we've played some good ball," Diggs said. "Everybody knows that we're a good team but in order to be a good team consistently, you got to be consistent. So just tighten up in some areas."

Last season, the Bills went on a run into the playoffs following a crushing, last-second loss to the Cardinals. They could follow a similar path this season, starting with Miami.

"Every team is different," coach Sean McDermott said. "Having said that, I believe in this football team. We'll see where it takes us."

Related Content

news

Packers WR Davante Adams (COVID-19) out of Thursday night game against Cardinals

The Packers will attempt to hand the Cardinals their first loss of 2021 without their top weapon. Davante Adams won't clear COVID-19 protocols ahead of Thursday night's contest between Green Bay and Arizona and will not play.
news

Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp tests positive for COVID-19

Detroit could be without one of its top coaches in Week 8 after special teams coordinator Dave Fipp announced he tested positive for COVID-19.
news

Browns RB Nick Chubb hoping to return in time to play against Steelers

The Browns got an inspiring performance from backup RB D'Ernest Johnson in Week 7. Star Nick Chubb, who's hoping to return this week after missing the past two games, said watching Johnson thrive was something he was delighted to witness while away.
news

La'el Collins spending time at guard for Cowboys after return from suspension

La'el Collins' return from suspension includes additional practice work -- and a chance to appear in a different position. ﻿Terence Steele﻿ took over at RT for Collins during his absence and appears set to retain his starting job.
news

Joe Burrow on Bengals' 5-2 start: 'We're not satisfied'

In the aftermath of an emphatic 41-17 win over the Ravens on Sunday that shook up the perception of these new-age Bengals, Joe Burrow has made it known that Cincinnati isn't resting upon any laurels or rejoicing in a 5-2 start. 
news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt to undergo potentially season-ending shoulder surgery

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is set to undergo shoulder surgery next week that could potentially end his season. Watt suffered a dislocated shoulder against the Texans.
news

Patriots TE Hunter Henry returns to play Chargers after 'bittersweet' departure

After seven games with the Patriots, Hunter Henry is heading back for a Southern California homecoming Sunday to face the Chargers, who Henry played for his first five seasons.
news

NFL teams can now interview head coaching candidates during last two weeks of season

Teams are now allowed to interview a candidate for a head coach position during the final two weeks of the regular season with the consent of the employer club. The interview can be virtual, and once the employing team gives consent, the candidate will be able to interview for any open head coach role.
news

Week 8 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Official injury report for all games for Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Texans trading former Pro Bowl RB Mark Ingram back to Saints

Mark Ingram is headed back to his original NFL home. The Texans are trading the veteran running back to the Saints, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report. Ingram spent the first eight years of his career in the Big Easy.
news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt (shoulder) out Thursday vs. Packers

J.J. Watt is out of Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers due to a shoulder injury, the team announced. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW