Bills fear knee injury to LT Bell could be season-ending

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Bills left tackle Demetrius Bell's right knee injury could be season-ending, leaving the team's young and banged-up line down another starter.
Bell was hurt in the first half of a 41-17 loss at Tennessee on Sunday and was limping around the locker room Monday with his right leg heavily wrapped.
Jauron acknowledged the team already is considering signing a lineman before Buffalo (3-6) plays at Jacksonville (5-4) this weekend.
Once Bell was hurt, rookie starting left guard Andy Levitre switched to tackle, a position he played at college. The move was necessary because the Bills' only other available tackle, Kirk Chambers, was starting on the right side in place of Jonathan Scott, who was absent because of a death in his family. Backup Jamon Meredith was also out because of a knee injury.
Brad Butler, who opened the season at right tackle, has been out since Week 2 with a season-ending knee injury.
Jauron also announced Monday that reserve cornerback Ashton Youboty is out indefinitely after spraining his left ankle.
