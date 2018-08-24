Around the NFL

Bills fans to welcome Andy Dalton to Buffalo on Sunday

Published: Aug 24, 2018 at 02:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

An unlikely hero emerged from the darkness to push the Buffalo Bills to their first playoff appearance in 17 years. The man who would help hoist the Bills to the playoffs didn't wear a Buffalo jersey, doesn't live in Western New York and certainly wasn't on the team's payroll.

In Week 17 following a win in Miami, the Bills needed help to clinch a playoff spot. They needed a Baltimore Ravens loss. That hope looked lost. The Cincinnati Bengals squandered a 14-point lead and faced 4th-and-12 from near midfield with 44 seconds left on the clock and no timeouts. All of Buffalo seemed to sense the dread.

Yet in the face of long odds, quarterback Andy Dalton danced in the pocket, stepped up, and looped a laser to Tyler Boyd who eluded defenders for an unlikely 49-yard touchdown to thwart the Ravens, making Buffalo an AFC Wild Card qualifier. Longest postseason drought in major sports: Over.

Then the outpouring started. Bills fans, in a show of gratitude to Dalton, began donating to the quarterback's charity, the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation, many of those contributions in the form of $17 -- for the playoff drought.

"I love that story because, as a club, we do a lot of things -- PR, marketing -- we do a lot of stuff, [but] that was totally fan-based," Bills owner and president Kim Pegula told ESPN's Mike Rodak. "I love how organic that was and how it represented our fans. We get a lot of flak for jumping on the tables and some of the craziness we do. But then for our fans to kind of turn it around and show that kind of respect and appreciation to an opposing team, I'm sure our fan base is going to be very appreciative and give him a very big welcome, for sure."

Now the Bills fans will get to thank Dalton in person. The Bengals head to Buffalo on Sunday for each team's third preseason tilt.

During the visit to Western New York, the Dalton family will make a donation to the pediatric department of the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo on behalf of the foundation.

While most visiting quarterbacks are heckled (even in the preseason) by the famously boisterous Bills fans, Dalton is likely to receive a different kind of welcome to Buffalo.

"Somebody said he could run for mayor in Buffalo and put up a fight against Byron Brown in an election if he wanted to," said Del Reid, the co-founder of the "Bills Mafia" fan group told Rodak.

Added Reid: "Not that it's possible after all that money getting donated, but I think [the Daltons] are going to be very surprised at the reception that they get even eight months later. I think it's going to be pretty cool. I'm really looking forward to it. I'm so glad it's a preseason game, too. It's going to have more of a lighthearted feel to it."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers 'would've turned over every stone' for a QB had Tom Brady stayed retired

Tom Brady was always the apple of Bruce Arians' eye this offseason. But if the legendary quarterback was going to remain retired, the Buccaneers were prepared to go all-in on acquiring another starter. The process, in fact, had already begun.
news

Bills' Sean McDermott looking for Josh Allen to run less in 2022: 'We want to evolve'

As Josh Allen prepares for his fifth NFL season, his coach expects him to continue improving. Sean McDermott also wants his superstar QB to do it in a slightly different manner. That is, he wants Allen to run less.
news

Raiders' Chandler Jones: Playing alongside Maxx Crosby is 'dangerous' for opposing QBs

Newly signed Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones expressed his excitement to play alongside pass rusher ﻿Maxx Crosby﻿ and it was part of his decision to play in Las Vegas. 
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Saturday, March 26

The Chiefs plan to sign former Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones to a one-year contract worth up to $5 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Opportunity to make an 'immediate impact' factored into signing with Chiefs

Newly signed Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling believes being a vertical threat will make for a seamless fit into Kansas City's offense. 
news

Marcus Mariota excited to reunite with Arthur Smith: I really believe in 'what he's doing'

Marcus Mariota was introduced as the newest Falcon on Friday and conveyed that he's signed with Atlanta for another opportunity to start and to reunite with Arthur Smith.
news

Deshaun Watson introduced as Browns quarterback, maintains innocence amid allegations

Browns GM Andrew Berry, coach Kevin Stefanski and QB Deshaun Watson addressed the media on Friday for the first time since Watson was acquired via trade from the Texans. Berry said the team did "as much work as possible" looking into Watson's allegations and character, while Watson maintained his innocence and said, "I don't have any regrets." 
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Friday, March 25

Linebacker Jarrad Davis is returning to the team that drafted him in 2017 after the Detroit Lions signed him to a free-agent deal. 
news

Panthers plan to 'add to' quarterback room, haven't received calls about possible trade

Speaking with reporters Friday, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said Sam Darnold is in the "lead" for QB1, the door is open for Cam Newton to return, but the team is definitely looking to add another quarterback. 
news

Wayne Mackie, longtime NFL linesman and member of officiating department, dies at 62

Longtime NFL official Wayne Mackie died Thursday night at the age of of 62. Mackie was a head linesman in the league from 2007 through 2016.
news

Tyreek Hill might challenge new Dolphins teammate Jaylen Waddle to race

Tyreek Hill joins a Dolphins offense already boasting a speedster in second-year wideout Jaylen Waddle﻿. Before a track meet breaks out on the gridiron, Hill might challenge his new teammate to a race to establish speed superiority.
news

Cowboys WR James Washington left 'a lot of meat' on the bone in Pittsburgh

In four seasons in Pittsburgh, James Washington could never quite stand out from the crowd. After signing a one-year deal in Dallas, Washington aims to prove he can be more than what he showed with the Steelers.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW