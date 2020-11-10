Bills fans donate over $200K to Buffalo children's hospital in honor of Josh Allen's late grandmother

Bills fans are among the most passionate in the NFL, if not all of sports. They can be compassionate as well.

Less than two days after learning that quarterback Josh Allen's grandmother passed away over the weekend, the contingent affectionately known as Bills Mafia has collectively donated more than $200,000 to the Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo in her memory.

"At a loss for words. Buffalo, I love you," Allen tweeted early Monday, after contributions had surpassed $34,000.

They clearly haven't stopped. Oishei, which Allen has often partnered with since arriving in Buffalo two years ago, has expressed its gratitude with a stream of Twitter updates over the last 24 hours. The wave of gifts gained traction beyond Bills fans and prompted the hospital to set up a $17 donation button, symbolizing Allen's jersey number.

Following Buffalo's win over the Seahawks this past Sunday, coach Sean McDermott revealed that Allen's grandmother had passed away Saturday night. The fundraising initiative appears to have then been launched by a Bills Reddit contributor.