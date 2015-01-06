Bills eye offensive-minded coaching candidates

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Buffalo has interviews slated this week with a rash of coaching candidates including Bengals offensive coordinator Hue Jackson, Browns play-caller Kyle Shanahan and Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, per a source involved in the situation. The team also requested to meet with Eagles OC Pat Shurmur and in-limbo 49ers play-caller Greg Roman.
Moving on from Marrone's up-and-down two-year stint with the team, Buffalo appears to be leaning toward the hiring of another offensive-minded coach, after conducting interviews with two-time Super Bowl-winner Mike Shanahan, Denver's Adam Gase, Seattle's Darrell Bevell and San Diego's Frank Reich.
Whoever takes on this job encounters a handful of issues: The Bills have untested new ownership, no franchise quarterback and no first-round pick in April's draft after trading up last May for wideout Sammy Watkins. Buffalo also has a president in Russ Brandon and general manager in Doug Whaley who were about to see their power wither had the team agreed to terms with former Colts GM Bill Polian.
With one of the league's nastiest defenses, though, the Buffalo gig has plenty of intrigue to go along with its many challenges.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Wild Card game and looks ahead to the Divisional Round. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.