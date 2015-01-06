 Skip to main content
Bills eye offensive-minded coaching candidates

Published: Jan 06, 2015 at 02:30 AM
The Bills are casting a wide net in search of Doug Marrone's replacement.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Buffalo has interviews slated this week with a rash of coaching candidates including Bengals offensive coordinator Hue Jackson, Browns play-caller Kyle Shanahan and Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, per a source involved in the situation. The team also requested to meet with Eagles OC Pat Shurmur and in-limbo 49ers play-caller Greg Roman.

Moving on from Marrone's up-and-down two-year stint with the team, Buffalo appears to be leaning toward the hiring of another offensive-minded coach, after conducting interviews with two-time Super Bowl-winner Mike Shanahan, Denver's Adam Gase, Seattle's Darrell Bevell and San Diego's Frank Reich.

With Colts play-caller Pep Hamilton also on tap to meet with Bills owner Terry Pegula and his group, it would be easier to list the NFL's offensive coordinators who aren't getting an interview in Buffalo.

Whoever takes on this job encounters a handful of issues: The Bills have untested new ownership, no franchise quarterback and no first-round pick in April's draft after trading up last May for wideout Sammy Watkins. Buffalo also has a president in Russ Brandon and general manager in Doug Whaley who were about to see their power wither had the team agreed to terms with former Colts GM Bill Polian.

With one of the league's nastiest defenses, though, the Buffalo gig has plenty of intrigue to go along with its many challenges.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Wild Card game and looks ahead to the Divisional Round. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

