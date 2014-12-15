Bills 'expected' to shut down Rodgers, Manning

On Sunday, Buffalo's defense held MVP-frontrunner Aaron Rodgers to 17-of-42 passing (40 percent), 185 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions. The previous week they held 2013 MVP Peyton Manning out of the end zone for the first time in 51 weeks and kept him to 14-of-20 passing for 173 yards and two INTs.
Those two-week composite numbers against all-time great quarterbacks: 31-of-62 passing (50 percent), 358 yards, zero touchdown passes and four picks.
Now who saw that coming?
"We did," safety Aaron Williams said Sunday, per the Buffalo News. "We expected to shut them down. We went up against a Hall of Famer last week. Why couldn't we do it again this week?"
You just did, sir.
Anyone else? Anyone else know without a doubt the Bills would shut down two of the most prolific passers in NFL history?
"Yes," corner Nickell Robey said. "We expected it. I know everyone else is shocked and surprised. But we spoke of this at the beginning of the week. We knew it wasn't going to be as easy as they thought."
The Bills boast the most devastating front four in the NFL and can get pressure on quarterbacks from every angle. This fact changes the way offenses attack the Bills. With a secondary also deploying playmakers and ballhawks -- something Bills defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz never had in Detroit -- the combination can be crippling for pigskin tossers.
Lacking many meaningful tiebreakers, the Bills have just a 5 percent chance to make the playoffs, per Football Outsider's metrics.
But that won't stop the defense from going out to shut down quarterbacks.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from Week 15 and discusses all the playoff implications. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.