Bills: Evaluation on Tyrod Taylor will be after season

Dec 09, 2016

What is going on in Buffalo?

The Bills seem to have rapidly soured on quarterback Tyrod Taylor, or are at least being extremely cautious when addressing their quarterback amid a down year. This week, general manager Doug Whaley would not say whether the team has made a decision on Taylor's contract for the 2017 season.

Buffalo owes Taylor a massive amount of money should he remain on the roster when the league year changes (nearly $30 million, according to details reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport).

"No, no, no," Whaley told WGR 550 when asked if they'd reached a decision (via ESPN.com). "We've said from Day 1 that we're going to give him this whole season, and after that, we'll sit down with the coaches, the ownership group and make the decision."

This quote on backup quarterback Cardale Jones from offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn adds more intrigue to the situation (even though it is important to note that head coach Rex Ryan said the Bills are in no way considering a QB change right now).

"It's hard, you know, without seeing a guy in a game. But you watch him in practice. You watch him in individual drills. You watch his footwork and his arm strength," he told The Buffalo News. "He's what you want waiting on the runway."

While this is likely the combination of a few things -- Lynn just politely answering the question about Jones when asked and Whaley not wanting to get ahead of himself -- it underscores the frustrating stretch Taylor has been on. Criticism has mounted and the former Ravens backup has not thrown for multiple touchdowns in a game since Oct. 16. His completion percentage is down three points from last year and he's on pace to throw five fewer touchdown passes than in 2015.

The Bills have been banged up and Taylor is just now getting receiver Sammy Watkins into the fold. These final four games can be a way to prove that he just needs a true play-in, play-out threat by his side to succeed. There's no doubt he's doing so with some added pressure on his shoulders, though.

