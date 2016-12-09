Bills: Evaluation on Tyrod Taylor will be after season

While this is likely the combination of a few things -- Lynn just politely answering the question about Jones when asked and Whaley not wanting to get ahead of himself -- it underscores the frustrating stretch Taylor has been on. Criticism has mounted and the former Ravens backup has not thrown for multiple touchdowns in a game since Oct. 16. His completion percentage is down three points from last year and he's on pace to throw five fewer touchdown passes than in 2015.