Bills DT Stroud won't play vs. ex-Jags mates because of knee injury

Published: Nov 20, 2009 at 06:11 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Marcus Stroud has been ruled out because of a knee injury, meaning the Buffalo Bills' NFL-worst run defense could be missing both of its starting defensive tackles in Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kyle Williams has missed three games because of a knee injury and was listed as questionable by interim head coach Perry Fewell on Friday. Williams has practiced sparingly this weekend.

The Bills (3-6) have just two other defensive tackles on their roster, reserves Spencer Johnson and John McCargo.

The Bills' defense is allowing an NFL-worst 173 rushing yards this season, and they prepare to face the run-happy Jaguars led by Maurice Jones-Drew, who's tied for fourth in the league with 860 rushing yards and has scored seven of his 12 touchdowns in the past four games.

Stroud was hurt during a 41-17 loss at Tennessee last weekend and hasn't practiced this week. Except to refer to Stroud as day to day, Fewell wouldn't divulge the nature of the injury.

While strong safety Donte Whitner is set to return after missing three games with an ankle injury, the Bills' banged-up defense could be down another regular with rookie safety Jairus Byrd listed as questionable because of a nagging groin injury. A second-round draft pick out of Oregon, Byrd has a league-leading eight interceptions to tie the Bills' rookie single-season record. He also has a five-game interception streak.

Reserve cornerback Ashton Youboty also was ruled out after hurting his ankle last weekend.

Injured linebacker Kawika Mitchell made an appearance in the locker room Friday. Placed on season-ending injured reserve after hurting his right knee in a 6-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 11, Mitchell said he had successful surgery five weeks ago and should be ready to begin working out in March.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Neil Reynolds' Preseason Power Rankings

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league form 1 to 32

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Lamar Jackson, Ravens unable to agree to terms on extension ahead of 2022 season

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens could not agree to terms on a contract extension ahead of the 2022 season, the team announced Friday morning.

news

Jets LT Duane Brown (shoulder) ruled out vs. Ravens, could be placed on injured reserve

Jets LT Duane Brown (shoulder) will miss the season opener versus the Ravens and could land on injured reserve, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE