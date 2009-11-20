Bills DT Stroud won't play vs. ex-Jags mates because of knee injury

While strong safety Donte Whitner is set to return after missing three games with an ankle injury, the Bills' banged-up defense could be down another regular with rookie safety Jairus Byrd listed as questionable because of a nagging groin injury. A second-round draft pick out of Oregon, Byrd has a league-leading eight interceptions to tie the Bills' rookie single-season record. He also has a five-game interception streak.