Bills' Diggs, Allen not focused on redemption ahead of Chiefs rematch: 'It's Week 5'

If last week's build-up to Sunday night left you exhausted and in need of a one-week reprieve, we're sorry: This weekend features an AFC Championship Game rematch.

In a typical year, this would be one of the top two most anticipated games on the slate (it was No. 3 on my preseason list, thanks to the Brady-Belichick reunion last weekend). It still is highly anticipated -- it just comes with its fair share of questions to be answered.

The Bills are 3-1 and obliterating opponents, taking home each of their three victories by an average margin of 32.3 points. They seem to have only gotten better than they were in 2020 -- or they're the beneficiaries of a favorable opening slate. Time will tell on the latter.

They're certainly not receiving any advantage when they go to Kansas City this weekend, site of the death of their Super Bowl LV dreams. Just don't waste your breath reminding ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿ of that result.

"Nothing," Diggs said when asked what returning to Arrowhead Stadium meant to him, via The Buffalo News. "I've played there before. I've lost there before. When I was in Minnesota, we lost to them, actually on the last drive of the game. So I've lost there before. I don't look at it as going back to do X, Y, Z -- I'm trying to get a win."

That's the 2021 Bills in a nutshell, at least through one month of football. No win is too high and no loss is too low. Their train is going to keep chugging along and knock a few obstacles off the track along the way.

They might need something stronger to clear the Chiefs. Fortunately for Buffalo, they are rather explosive.

"It's Week 5," quarterback Josh Allen said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. "Everybody wants to make this big deal about the AFC Championship rematch, and I get that's what it is. But it's a new year and this team's different than last year, and their team's different than last year.