Bills' defense dominant in win over Dolphins

Published: Sep 14, 2014 at 10:01 AM

The Buffalo Bills rode great defense and an electric atmosphere at Ralph Wilson Stadium to a 29-10 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Our takeaways:

  1. The Bill Lazor hype train slowed to a crawl in Orchard Park. The Dolphins' offense didn't cross into Bills territory until the third quarter and finished with 290 yards overall. Ryan Tannehill was sacked four times and looked rattled behind an overwhelmed Dolphins offensive line.
  1. The Dolphins will have to make-do without Knowshon Morenofor the next few weeks. The running back exited the game in the first half after suffering an ugly left elbow injury. It's a tough break for a Miami team that looked to have a nice backfield setup after Week 1. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Moreno is expected to miss around four weeks.
  1. C.J. Spiller provided a nice reminder of his expert playmaking ability. Spiller went untouched on a 102-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. He added a 47-yard run later in the game. Spiller is too good to continue to be locked in a committee setup.
  1. Sammy Watkins threw himself a coming out party. The No. 4 overall pick made Bills GM Doug Whaley look smart with a great performance, finishing with eight catches for 117 yards and a touchdown. Watkins has entered the NFL pre-built for Pro Bowl production.

