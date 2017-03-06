Bills cut Dan Carpenter, Nickell Robey-Coleman, others

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Bills tried to trade Robey-Coleman, who signed a three-year, $4.685 million contract in 2015 but failed to find a swapping partner. Cutting the slot corner is the most surprising of the five players jettisoned. Releasing Robey-Coleman saves the Bills just $1.65 million in cap space. The 25-year-old should find a home in a market where slot corners are in demand.