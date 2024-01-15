Bills continue to seek aid shoveling snow out of Highmark Stadium ahead of Monday's wild-card game vs. Steelers

The Buffalo Bills continue to seek aid in shoveling Highmark Stadium out of deep snow ahead of Monday's Super Wild Card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The team sent another request early Monday for shovelers interested in helping dig out the stadium.
Erie County in Western New York was placed on a travel ban over the weekend due to heavy snowfall that totaled nearly two feet in some areas. The County and State authorized individuals to travel to the stadium in Orchard Park to assist in snow removal, per the club.
The NFL postponed the Bills-Steelers Wild Card contest from Sunday to Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET following the winter storm.
Hopefully, the stadium and incoming roads will be cleared in time for Bills Mafia ahead of kickoff.