Bills CBs McGee, McKelvin might miss rest of minicamp practices

Published: Jun 05, 2009 at 10:33 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Injuries could force Buffalo Bills starting cornerbacks Terrence McGee and Leodis McKelvin to miss the remainder of the team's minicamp practices.

**Terrence McGee**, CB

Buffalo Bills

G/GS: 14/13

Tackles: 66

INTs: 3

**Leodis McKelvin**, CB

Buffalo Bills

G/GS: 16/6

Tackles: 32

INTs: 2

Though both have begun taking part in individual drills, coach Dick Jauron said Friday that he's not sure whether either player will be cleared for full practice for the Bills' final four sessions next week.

"I would say maybe," Jauron said, noting he won't rush the two back.

After holding a final voluntary practice on Monday, the Bills are scheduled to have three mandatory minicamp sessions next week. The team will then be off until July 24, when players are to report for the start of training camp in suburban Rochester.

McGee has been out since hurting his right shoulder on May 27. McKelvin also has been out since May 27 because of an infection to his middle right finger. McKelvin, Buffalo's first-round draft pick last year, is expected to take over the starting job in place of Jabari Greer, who signed with New Orleans in free agency.

Reserve cornerback Ashton Youboty, who is coming off a season-ending foot injury, could be cleared for contact next week, Jauron said.

Numerous regulars -- including receivers Terrell Owens, Josh Reed and Roscoe Parrish -- were absent from the voluntary practice on Friday. Rookie tight end Shawn Nelson, the Bills' fourth-round draft pick, has missed the entire week because of what Jauron called a personal matter. Nelson is expected to return next week.

