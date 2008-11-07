Bills CB Youboty placed on IR; LB Lehman signed

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Bills cornerback Ashton Youboty was placed on season-ending injured reserve Friday due to a foot injury, further depleting Buffalo's already banged-up defense.
Height: 5-11
Weight: 189
College: Ohio State
Experience: 3
The third-year player who had served as the team's nickel back this season had missed the past three games with plantar fasciitis. Fourth-year linebacker Teddy Lehman, who was released by Detroit this summer, was signed to fill Youboty's roster spot.
Youboty becomes the fifth Bills player placed on IR, and leaves the team without an experienced cornerback behind starters Terrence McGee and Jabari Greer. Rookie first-round draft pick Leodis McKelvin and rookie fourth-rounder Reggie Corner will be the backups.
The Bills (5-3) have lost three of their past four games and prepare to play at New England (5-3) on Sunday minus four starters. Right guard Brad Butler (left knee sprain), defensive end Aaron Schobel (foot), strong safety Donte Whitner (separated shoulder) and No. 2 receiver Josh Reed (ankle) have all been ruled out.
Right guard Jason Whittle (back) and linebacker Kawika Mitchell (ankle) are both questionable after being limited in practice this week. If Whittle can't play, Kirk Chambers would likely be his replacement.
The injury to Youboty is the latest blow to his career, after the Bills' 2006 third-round pick missed 18 games over his first two seasons. Youboty beat out veteran William James to make the team out of training camp, and had a forced a fumble and a sack in five games, including two starts this season.
Lehman's addition bolsters a linebacking corps that has three players, including starter Angelo Crowell, on injured reserve.
