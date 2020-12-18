What to watch for in Week 15 Saturday NFL doubleheader: Bills-Broncos, Panthers-Packers

Drew Lock playing for the future

There's always something to play for and in the case of Drew Lock﻿, it's likely that he's playing for his future as the Broncos' starting quarterback. Having run off a 4-1 record as a starter at the tail end of his rookie season, Lock took promise into the offseason. That promise has been unfulfilled in a tumultuous sophomore campaign. Lock's 57.3 completion percentage is last in the NFL and roughly seven points less than his rookie showing, just as his passer rating is roughly 15 points lower and his 13:13 TD-INT ratio looks less impressive than his 7:3 mark. Nonetheless, Lock is coming off his best game of the season, having thrown for four touchdowns and a 149.5 QB rating in a Week 14 win over the Panthers. That outing also saw Lock snap a streak of seven straight games with an interception. The promise and potential remain for Lock, but the negatives have outweighed the positives. There's hardly a dearth of receiving talent at Lock's disposal as rookies Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler have had flashes of brilliance here and there, tight end Noah Fant has come into his own and Tim Patrick has emerged as a surprisingly stellar wideout. The supporting cast is rounding into form and the onus on Lock to become the leading man remains -- at least for three more games in 2020. Of interesting note, per NFL Research, is that Lock and Allen were each 8-7 through their first 15 NFL starts with Lock producing better numbers in completion percentage, passer rating, touchdowns and interceptions. The modern NFL doesn't often offer up an abundance of time for young quarterbacks to find their way and Lock is certainly still finding his way. He's likely to have at least three more games to make an argument that his time and opportunity to be the Broncos' QB of the future should be elongated.