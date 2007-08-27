Bills backup CB Thomas dislocates finger on left hand

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Bills backup cornerback Kiwaukee Thomas is expected to play in Buffalo's preseason finale after dislocating a finger on his left hand Monday.
The Bills sent Thomas to a local hospital for tests to determine the extent of the injury before having the finger set back in place, coach Dick Jauron said. Thomas returned in time for the end of practice, which he watched from the sideline with his left hand heavily wrapped.
Buffalo (1-2) will play at Detroit on Thursday without starting cornerback Terrence McGee, who is recovering from a concussion he sustained in a 28-17 loss to Tennessee on Friday. Jauron expects McGee to be ready for the Bills season opener against Denver on Sept. 9.
