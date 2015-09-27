Billick: Sean Payton should give up play-calling duties

"Bill Walsh always believed you can't be in one place more than ten years," Billick said on GameDay First. "Sean Payton is one of the great play-callers in this game. He ought to just think about being the head coach. When he was gone for a year, Pete Carmichael and Drew Brees threw for five thousand yards. (He should) become more the head coach because the team may need that now rather than the diffused 'I'm also the play-caller' -- might be a good move for his part especially at this point in his career."