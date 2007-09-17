Billick: Jets 'illegally' simulated snap count on Sunday

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - Ravens coach Brian Billick accused the New York Jets of using an "illegal" ploy to draw Baltimore offside during Sunday's game.
"They did an outstanding job. I credit the New York Jets. Their defensive line and linebackers did a very, very effective job of illegally simulating the snap count," Billick said. "They did it the whole game long. It needs to be caught."
Tackle Adam Terry bolted offside in the first and third quarters. Tight end Quinn Sypniewski jumped in the first quarter.
"That's not an excuse by any stretch of the imagination. But it is illegal," Billick said. "Our guys have to deal with it. I don't know how to help my linemen with that because, you're in the heat of battle and you're calling the snap count, and the guy across from you is also calling a snap count - which is illegal."
For the game, New York received two penalties for 10 yards and the Ravens were penalized 11 times for 100 yards.
"You have to look at the nature of the penalties. First off, the fact that we had 11 penalties and they only had two and we dominated the game," Billick said. "I have a hard time understanding that the team that was playing so well and dominating had so many penalties and the other team had only two."
