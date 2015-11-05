Around the NFL

Billick: I think Browns know Manziel's not the guy

Published: Nov 05, 2015 at 04:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Johnny Manziel's task on Thursday Night Football is a brutal one.

Asking the inexperienced passer to take a two-win Browns team into enemy territory on a short week to battle the undefeated Bengals, can Cleveland expect anything different than the 30-0 drubbing Cincy unleashed during Manziel's first pro start last December?

"Obviously, that was not the first career start I would have hoped for or expected when the Bengals came to our stadium last year," Manziel said Wednesday, per the Akron Beacon Journal. "I did learn from it, and I feel much more confident in my abilities now because of the progress I feel like I've made over this season. My experience in that game from last year should help."

Still, NFL Media's Brian Billick doesn't expect a comfortable evening for Johnny if Bengals coach Marvin Lewis plays his cards right.

"I wouldn't play a single snap of man coverage versus Johnny Manziel," Billick told Andrew Siciliano during Wednesday's version of Around the NFL. "I would not turn my back on him, because that's the only thing he seems capable of doing. I'd bring a four- and five-man rush, slow play it, I don't care if you sack the kid, just don't let him out of the pocket. Play change-up zone behind it and he'll throw a whole bunch of interceptions."

Browns coach Mike Pettine, though, told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday that this year's version of Manziel -- who knocked out the Titans 28-14 in Week 2 -- "has a great grasp of what we're doing."

Said Pettine: "(Offensive coordinator) John DeFilippo will start to call a play, and then he knows what it is. He can finish it for him. He has a good understanding of the call sheet. He knows on certain plays, 'Hey, if I get pressure, this is the side I'm going to work. If I get quarters coverage, I'm going to go work over here.' He knows what the plays are designed for, and then the next step is identifying the defenses and the protection part of it. All the details of NFL quarterback play, he's so much more on top of this year, just being in Year Two."

After calling Manziel "a midget" last season, Bengals coach Marvin Lewis was more diplomatic this week, saying: "If Johnny Manziel is the quarterback, we played him last year. We've seen he's had some opportunity this year in the regular season. Our guys will be aware of that, and we have to adjust on the fly."

Playing out on national television, Thursday's game, airing exclusively on the NFL Network, offers Manziel a chance to redeem his sinking stock since the Texas A&M star was picked up by Cleveland in the first round of last year's draft. Play well, and the Browns might be convinced to hand over the keys and find out what they have in Manziel before the draft.

Unless they already know -- something Billick argued Wednesday.

"I don't have any faith right now that he can be a viable NFL quarterback, but Cleveland needs to find out," Billick said. "And he needs to be in substantive games taking substantive snaps. Well they've missed that opportunity to a degree, and their hesitancy to put him in -- I keep saying they need to have him in to decide. Well, I think they've already decided and know that he is not the guy."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers, WR Chris Godwin agree to three-year, $60M deal

Chris Godwin and the Buccaneers have agreed to a three-year deal worth $60 million, with $40 million guaranteed at signing, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. 
news

Former 49ers RB Raheem Mostert signing with Dolphins, reuniting with Mike McDaniel

The Dolphins are expected to sign former 49ers running back ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Russell Wilson says trade to Broncos was mutual decision, while Seahawks state QB desired fresh start

Russell Wilson was introduced as the newest Bronco on Wednesday and says the trade from the Seahawks was a mutual decision. Seattle's take was a little different. 
news

Von Miller signing with Bills on six-year, $120M deal; Buffalo also adds TE O.J. Howard

Von Miller is signing a six-year, $120 million deal to join the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. 
news

Ex-Packers pass rusher Za'Darius Smith returning to Ravens on four-year, $35M contract

Za'Darius Smith agreed to a four-year, $35 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Titans releasing WR Julio Jones after one season

The Titans are releasing wide receiver ﻿Julio Jones﻿ after one season with the club. Jones will be released with a post-June 1 designation, which means Tennessee will save $9.513 million in 2022 cash and cap space.
news

J.D. McKissic to re-sign with Commanders after agreeing to deal with Bills

Running back J.D. McKissic is heading back to Washington after agreeing to a two-year deal with the Bills, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Raiders to sign pass rusher Chandler Jones, trade Yannick Ngakoue to Colts for Rock Ya-Sin

Las Vegas is making moves ahead of the new league year. The Raiders are expected to sign pass rusher Chandler Jones and trade defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to Indianapolis for corner Rock Ya-Sin.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Every team's full set of picks

The NFL released the official order for the 2022 draft. Here are each team's full set of picks for this year's event.
news

Troy Aikman, Joe Buck to become ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' broadcast team

After two decades commentating together, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck have signed multiyear agreements to become ESPN's new Monday Night Football broadcast team, ESPN announced on Wednesday. 
news

Jaguars agree to terms with ex-Rams CB Darious Williams on three-year, $30M deal

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke has struck yet another deal, agreeing with former Rams CB ﻿Darious Williams﻿ on a three-year, $30 million deal, Ian Rapoport reports. Williams' contract with the Jags includes $18 million in fully guaranteed money and can be worth as much as $39 million in total value.
news

Raiders releasing veteran defensive end Carl Nassib 

The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing edge rusher ﻿Carl Nassib﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW