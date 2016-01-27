Bill Walsh: The forward thinker

43) Steve Young: Tampa Bay was going to draft Vinny [Testaverde], they didn't want me, and Bill wanted me. He said, "Joe [Montana] had two back surgeries, he's not going to play." I thought, "This will be great." The first practice I'm there, and Joe comes sprinting out -- he's not hurt. I look at Bill, and he shrugged. It's not like it was all peaches and cream. Then I think he felt a sense of responsibility. He would just put me in a game. A Monday night game. Joe would have just led a touchdown drive, and he'd say, "Get in there." Nobody does that -- who does that? Joe would look at me like, "What are you doing?" It would be like [having] Tom Brady and rolling somebody else out there.