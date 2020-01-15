Around the NFL

Bill Vinovich named referee for Super Bowl LIV

Published: Jan 15, 2020 at 09:03 AM
Jeremy Bergman

The officiating crew for Super Bowl LIV has been made official.

Bill Vinovich has been assigned to be the Super Bowl LIV referee; he previously worked Super Bowl XLIX between the Patriots and Seahawks in Glendale, Arizona.

His crew includes umpire Barry Anderson, down judge Kent Payne, line judge Carl Johnson, field judge Michael Banks, side judge Boris Cheek, back judge Greg Steed and replay official Mike Chase.

These are the first Super Bowl assignments for Anderson and Chase, and the third for Payne and Cheek.

Steed is the only member of Vinovich's crew to have officiated a Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida (XLIV).

Super Bowl LIV will include the winners of this weekend's games between the Titans and Chiefs in the AFC and the Packers and 49ers in the NFC. It will take place on Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida.

