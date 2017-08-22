Around the NFL

Bill O'Brien: Tom Savage is Texans' starting QB

Published: Aug 22, 2017 at 08:51 AM

It has been easy to become enamored with the 2017 crop of first-round rookie quarterbacks so far this preseason.

But after two games, Texans coach Bill O'Brien is remaining steadfast in his plan from Day One. Tom Savage is the starter, Deshaun Watson is the backup.

O'Brien confirmed his stance during an interview with reporters in Houston on Tuesday when he was asked if he could see himself playing both Savage and Watson in the same game but in different situations.

"Sure. I mean, I envision that, I can see that, but that's not the approach that we're taking. Tom's the starter. Tom's playing well this camp. Tom has really had a good camp. He's only thrown three incompletions in two games," O'Brien said. "He's really got good command of our offense, and like I've said, Deshaun is a very, very good, young player who has a great future in this league.

"I mean, let's put the cards on the table. That's what it is. But Tom has been here for four years. The way that we want to play, the style that we need to play relative to getting guys lined up, relative to cadence, relative to protection points and route reads and putting guys in the right spot, Tom's ahead of Deshaun on that."

I had a similar takeaway after watching Savage lead a touchdown drive against the Patriots this past weekend. His summer has been impressive for several reasons, but seeing his progression while watching him handle the ultimate inevitability of his long-term situation has really been something. Having just about the world's biggest distraction for a quarterback dropped into his lap -- the team drafting competition in the first round -- Savage parlayed the pressure into a good summer.

He is a better quarterback than the one who plodded to a 1-1 record in two relief appearances last year. In two preseason games thus far, Savage is 17 of 20 for 167 yards and a touchdown.

This preseason showed the Texans that Watson's time is certainly coming, but it also reaffirmed the stance of O'Brien, who wanted to start Savage in the first place. For now, any coach would take that kind of comfort.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears' Cassius Marsh on taunting penalty: 'It's pretty clear to everybody who saw it that I wasn't taunting'

Cassius Marsh, who was called for taunting after a crucial sack in Chicago's loss to Pittsburgh, said he wasn't taunting and that he was "hip-checked" by referee Tony Corrente. 
news

Pete Carroll: Russell Wilson's early return 'a remarkable story of recovery'

Russell Wilson missed the first three starts of his career due to injury. He wasn't about to make it four. The Seahawks QB underwent surgery to repair a finger injured in Week 5. The initial timeline suggested at least a six-week absence. Wilson is back after just four on the shelf, leaving coach Pete Carroll in awe.
news

Steelers rookie TE Pat Freiermuth shines in two-TD game vs. Bears

Pat Freiermuth caught two touchdown passes and picked up a critical 13-yard reception late in the contest to help set up the Steelers' game-winning field goal in a 29-27 win over the  Bears.
news

Wyatt Teller, Browns agree to terms on four-year, $56.8M contract extension through 2025

The Browns have locked up guard ﻿Wyatt Teller﻿ for the long haul. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday morning that the Browns and Teller have reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension.
news

Ben Roethlisberger: Bears 'left me too much time' to earn game-winning field goal

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger recounts a drive that led to a game-winning field goal by Chris Boswell in Monday night's win over the Bears.
news

Justin Fields shines late in Bears' loss to Steelers

The Bears' offense was stagnant through the first three quarters before Fields flashed the skills that have breathed excitement into the franchise since he was drafted. He also showed that he's learning and maturing and growing into the franchise quarterback Chicago hopes he will become. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 9: What we learned from Steelers' win over Bears on Monday night

A defensive battle turned into a wild one late, but Pittsburgh was able to emerge victorious over the Bears, 29-27.
news

Week 9 Monday night inactives: Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers

The official inactives for the Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn not focused on game vs. Falcons: 'We got some s--- to fix' on defense

With a game against the team he was head coach of for five-plus seasons, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is more focused on making improvements to his Dallas D than taking "a stroll down memory lane." 
news

Browns officially place WR Odell Beckham on waivers 

The Cleveland Browns officially placed wide receiver Odell Beckham on waivers Monday. 
news

Robert Saleh: Jets in no hurry to bring Zach Wilson back until QB is healthy

It's looking like Mike White could get another start for the Jets. First-round rookie Zach Wilson continues to work his way back from a knee injury that knocked him out the past two weeks. Coach Robert Saleh told reporters Monday that the Jets won't rush Wilson back unless he's 100 percent.
news

Sam Darnold (shoulder) day to day as Panthers consider options at QB

Following an MRI on his shoulder Monday, Panthers QB Sam Darnold is considered day-to-day.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW