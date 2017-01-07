Bill O'Brien: I have two years left on my deal

"I have a five-year contract here," O'Brien told reporters. "I have two years left on my contract. I'm looking forward to coaching here and I'm looking forward to getting ready for this next game. I think it's a great win today for our team. I'm just really proud of our players. And I think our players, like I said earlier, they work very hard to get to this point. They dealt with the ups and downs. They're where they are right now. At the end of this weekend there'll only be eight teams left. And I think that's a good accomplishment for this team right now but there's more to be done. There's more to play. And I know these guys will come in ready to work this week and I'm excited about that."