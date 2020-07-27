Bill O'Brien: 2020 will be a 'difficult year for younger players'

The 2020 season will be difficult for all players and coaches. With a lack of offseason, it will be particularly tough on young players.

Training camps are set to open this week, but with an elongated ramp-up period before practices begin and no preseason games to wet their feet during, rookies and young players will have a difficult learning curve to maneuver.

It's an issue coaches are acutely aware of this offseason.

"It's going to be a difficult year for younger players," Texans coach Bill O'Brien told Albert Breer of The MMQB. "With no preseason games, and less practice, especially having no rookie minicamps and no OTAs in the spring, you're gonna have to get down to who your team is faster than you have in the past and get your team ready to go, and do it in an intelligent way. I've had discussions with a lot of different guys on our team."

Those with the biggest impediments in their path are undrafted rookies and young players looking to break into the league. With few opportunities to impress coaches, it will be hard for young players to make rosters.

"One of our leaders is Dylan Cole," O'Brien said. "In 2017 he was a rookie tryout guy. He stood out to us and then we brought him on to the 90-man, and he played well in the preseason that year, and he made our team, and now he's a special teams captain. That's going to be hard for a guy to do this year. That's just how I see it. It's not that it can't be done, it's just going to be more difficult."