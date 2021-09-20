Bill Belichick on whether Tom Brady could play until 50: 'If anybody can do it, it's him'

The subject of Tom Brady playing until he's 50 years old has gotten more pop in recent weeks, as the seemingly ageless QB's play has left the door open for him to push beyond his previously stated goal of 45.

A noted football expert was approached with the possibility Monday morning: Bill Belichick.

The New England Patriots coach was asked during a radio interview on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show whether it's realistic for Brady to play until he's 50.

"I'm sure Tom would know better than anybody, so if anybody can do it, it's him," Belichick said.

Coming from a man who began searching for Brady's potential heir in New England about eight or so years ago, it's interesting to hear Belichick admit that TB12 is unlike any other quarterback in NFL history.

Brady's current play at 44 years old certainly suggests he has many more years left if he wants to keep playing.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB tossed five touchdowns in Sunday's 48-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Brady has thrown nine passing TDs through the first two games of the 2021 season, the most passing TDs through the first two games in Brady's career (the previous high was seven in both 2011 and 2015). In the Bucs' 10-game win streak, including playoffs, Brady has 3,049 pass yards, 31 pass TDs and a 112.6 passer rating.