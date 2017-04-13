Around the NFL

Bill Belichick staying 'shortsighted' about his career

Published: Apr 13, 2017 at 04:53 AM

In the scattershot moments when Patriots head coach Bill Belichick decides to let his guard down and give the rest of the world a glimpse into his personal life, philosophies, fears and goals, it's difficult to boil down a wide-ranging conversation into a single headline.

His recent interview with author and journalist Suzy Welch in Annapolis is well worth your time and includes a cool moment where Belichick gives the owner of Mission BBQ -- a restaurant that celebrates Belichick's beloved Naval Academy -- a piece of his own father's Navy gear. Belichick's father, Steve Belichick, was a coach and scout for Navy for more than 30 years.

Of interest to Patriots fans, however, was another moment when he was asked by Welch about retirement. Belichick is 64, the second-oldest head coach in the NFL behind Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

"Again, I'm kind of shortsighted here," Belichick said. "I'm good. Certainly good here this year. Good for a while. I like what I'm doing. I enjoy all parts of the game -- the team building, training camp, game days, the excitement of Sundays."

It's still fun?

"It certainly is. It beats working."

This nugget will be pulled from the bigger piece because there is a similar hysteria over the longevity of soon-to-be 40-year-old quarterback Tom Brady. Brady has said at different points over the last few years that he'd like to play into his early, mid and late forties.

This past season, he put together an MVP-caliber season despite missing four games due to suspension. But as I've said on the Brady issue, it's more important to simply enjoy it while it exists. For Patriots fans, Brady and Belichick have provided a glimpse of sustained dominance that has rarely been seen in American professional sports. For those who dislike the Patriots, they have provided the perfect enemy -- the rival that is despicable and unbeatable. Why else do we watch sports if not for moments like these?

Whenever Belichick retires, we may get a more substantial look at his life and career (if you can't wait that long, consider this book by David Halberstam a damn fine introduction). But for now, this interview with Welch is as good as it gets for the Patriots coach post-2005.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Grand jury declines to indict Texans QB Deshaun Watson following allegations of sexual misconduct

A Harris County (Texas) grand jury did not find enough evidence to charge Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson following allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from massage therapy sessions.
news

Cowboys release K Greg Zuerlein, waive/injured TE Blake Jarwin

Ahead of the new league year, the Cowboys have released kicker Greg Zuerlein and tight end Blake Jarwin in salary cap cost-saving moves.
news

Raiders sign DE Maxx Crosby to four-year, $98.98M extension

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday that DE Maxx Crosby and the Raiders agreed to a four-year, $98.98 million extension. The team announced it had signed Crosby to a multiyear extension shortly thereafter. 
news

Browns center JC Tretter elected to second term as NFLPA president

Browns center JC Tretter was elected by the board of player representatives as the NFLPA's next president.
news

Eagles make Jason Kelce highest-paid center in NFL on 1-year, $14M contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Jason Kelce agreed to a one-year contract that is worth essentially $14 million -- a figure that will make Kelce the highest-paid center in the NFL on an annual basis.
news

Bears releasing RB Tarik Cohen, DL Eddie Goldman

The Chicago Bears' rebuild continued on Friday with the release of veteran running back Tarik Cohen and defensive tackle Eddie Goldman.
news

Jaguars releasing running back Carlos Hyde after one season with team

The Jacksonville Jaguars are releasing running back Carlos Hyde, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox subject of trade interest around NFL

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Eagles DT Fletcher Cox has been the subject of trade interest around the league. Could the veteran lineman be headed to a new team?
news

NFL updates, latest league news from Friday, March 11

The Cleveland Browns plan to tender RFA running back D'Ernest Johnson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. 
news

Harold Landry: Titans' front four 'can lead the charge' to a Super Bowl win

With a big new contract, Titans edge rusher ﻿Harold Landry﻿ believes the defense's front four can propel Tennessee further in 2022.
news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton on getting Russell Wilson: 'We're so excited' 

Pro Bowl wideout Courtland Sutton is excited to welcome QB Russell Wilson, but he realizes the team has yet to accomplish anything. 
news

Raiders set to release linebacker Cory Littleton 

The Raiders informed linebacker Cory Littleton they'll be releasing him when the new league year begins next week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW