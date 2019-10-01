Bill Belichick's first Patriots win was 19 yrs ago today

In the game, Drew Bledsoe passed for 271 yards with 4 TDs and 1 INT. Kevin Faulk led the Pats with nine rushing attempts for 40 yards. Troy Bown caught five passes for 108 yards and two TDs. The Patriots defense held future Hall of Fame running back to Terrell Davis to 24 rushing yards. Brian Griese threw for 361 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, one fumble, and took four sacks. Willie McGinest recorded one sack, five tackles, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Tom Brady sat on the bench.