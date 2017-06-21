Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll top 2017 head coach power rankings

What a feat Gase pulled off in Year 1. Whether the Dolphins were barely beating the Browns at home amidst a 1-4 start or ripping off nine wins over the last 11 regular-season games of 2016, Gase stayed the course, not changing his tune with players or reporters. The feel you get watching Gase is that he is the smart guy in a room, someone who knows what he has to work with and what he doesn't. The real test this year: Can he push Ryan Tannehill's game forward to the point where the offense can lean on the quarterback? Tannehill's knee sprain and the emergence of running back Jay Ajayi kept that from happening in 2016. Let's see what Gase has in store for Tannehill, as well as the Patriots, in Year 2.