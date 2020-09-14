Bill Belichick: Pats' new offense geared to 'take advantage' of what Cam Newton does best

The best coaches play to their top player's strengths instead of trying to fit a square peg into a round hole.

It's no surprise, then, that Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels would completely overhaul their offense to best suit Cam Newton after 20 years of employing Tom Brady at quarterback. The run-heavy offense with a bevy of zone reads and QB-keepers provided an offensive revolution in New England's 21-11 win over Miami on Sunday.

"We always try to do what's best for the team to win," Belichick said Monday, "Everything we've done for the last 20 years, and rightfully so, has been for Tom Brady, it was for Tom Brady. Everything was dedicated to him, other than the games that he didn't play in, like when (Matt) Cassel played, or Jimmy (Garoppolo) and then Jacoby (Brissett) when Brady was suspended. So you know there were times when he had to plan differently."

Newton owns a different skill set than Brady. The 2015 NFL MVP's ability to pound the rock allows the Pats to be even more ground-focused than they were at times with Brady.

"When your starting quarterback has things that he's good at or things that you can take advantage of, then I think you try to take advantage of them," Belichick noted.

Newton led the Patriots in rushing Sunday, taking 15 carries for 75 yards and two rushing TDs. The 15 rushes were the most by a QB under Belichick (even more than those outlier Brissett games in 2016), and were the second-most of Newton's career (17 in 2014 in a tie vs. Cincinnati).

On the whole, the Patriots rushed the ball a whopping 42 times for 217 yards, averaging 5.2 YPC, with three rushing TDs.

It wasn't just straight runs from McDaniels either. With Newton under center, the Pats used a bevy of play actions and zone reads to keep Miami off balance. New England ran the ball or used play-action on 82.5 percent of offensive plays (52 of 63).

After being the only team without a read-option rush in 2019 under Brady, the Patriots had 10 rushes for 49 yards on read options in Week 1, per Pro Football Focus.