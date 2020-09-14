Around the NFL

Bill Belichick: Pats' new offense geared to 'take advantage' of what Cam Newton does best

Published: Sep 14, 2020 at 10:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The best coaches play to their top player's strengths instead of trying to fit a square peg into a round hole.

It's no surprise, then, that Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels would completely overhaul their offense to best suit Cam Newton after 20 years of employing Tom Brady at quarterback. The run-heavy offense with a bevy of zone reads and QB-keepers provided an offensive revolution in New England's 21-11 win over Miami on Sunday.

"We always try to do what's best for the team to win," Belichick said Monday, "Everything we've done for the last 20 years, and rightfully so, has been for Tom Brady, it was for Tom Brady. Everything was dedicated to him, other than the games that he didn't play in, like when (Matt) Cassel played, or Jimmy (Garoppolo) and then Jacoby (Brissett) when Brady was suspended. So you know there were times when he had to plan differently."

Newton owns a different skill set than Brady. The 2015 NFL MVP's ability to pound the rock allows the Pats to be even more ground-focused than they were at times with Brady.

"When your starting quarterback has things that he's good at or things that you can take advantage of, then I think you try to take advantage of them," Belichick noted.

Newton led the Patriots in rushing Sunday, taking 15 carries for 75 yards and two rushing TDs. The 15 rushes were the most by a QB under Belichick (even more than those outlier Brissett games in 2016), and were the second-most of Newton's career (17 in 2014 in a tie vs. Cincinnati).

On the whole, the Patriots rushed the ball a whopping 42 times for 217 yards, averaging 5.2 YPC, with three rushing TDs.

It wasn't just straight runs from McDaniels either. With Newton under center, the Pats used a bevy of play actions and zone reads to keep Miami off balance. New England ran the ball or used play-action on 82.5 percent of offensive plays (52 of 63).

After being the only team without a read-option rush in 2019 under Brady, the Patriots had 10 rushes for 49 yards on read options in Week 1, per Pro Football Focus.

New England did damage inside and outside. Per NextGen Stats, the Pats compiled 20 rushes for 98 yards and a TD on inside-the-tackle runs. (4.9 yards/rush). On outside rushes, they compiled 120 yards on 21 carries with 2 TDs. NE ran on 21 of 33 shotgun snaps (63.6 percent, averaged 4.9 yards/rush).

As for Newton's hefty workload carrying the ball, Belichick didn't sound worried.

"Some of those runs were option type runs. We don't know who's going to get the ball," he noted, via NFL Network's Mike Giardi.

With the run a constant threat, Newton pegged darts over the middle when he did throw, completing 78.9 percent of his passes. The Pats didn't ask him to throw deep down the sideline or into traffic. The mix of QB runs and passes ushers in a new era in New England with a plethora of possibilities.

How McDaniels' offense evolves when teams bulk up to slow Newton's running ability will be interesting to watch as the season progresses. It could be the ultimate case of a team switching up its plan on a week-to-week basis based on the opponent.

Related Content

NFL sends memo reminding clubs of importance of face coverings
news

NFL sends memo reminding clubs of importance of face coverings

The NFL's first week went off without a hitch, but the league still issued a reminder to teams on its face-mask policy following Sunday's slate of games.
Colts RB Marlon Mack out for season with torn Achilles 
news

Colts RB Marlon Mack out for season with torn Achilles 

The Colts' worse fears for Marlon Mack were confirmed. Indianapolis' starting running back has a torn Achilles and will miss the rest of the season, Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Mack went down in the first quarter of the Colts' loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. 
Carson Wentz after loss to Washington: 'I've got to be better'
news

Carson Wentz after loss to Washington: 'I've got to be better'

The Eagles went up 17-0 against the Washington Football Team, but in the second quarter things started to fall apart. Quarterback Carson Wentz knows he needs to be smarter with the ball.
Adam Gase 'mad' at himself for allowing injured Le'Veon Bell to return to loss vs. Bills
news

Adam Gase 'mad' at himself for allowing injured Le'Veon Bell to return to loss vs. Bills

During Jets training camp, Le'Veon Bell and Adam Gase had a mild misunderstanding about the RB's hamstring. In Week 1 against the Bills, that hammy took center stage again.
Niners RB Jerick McKinnon scores in first game played in nearly 1,000 days
news

Niners RB Jerick McKinnon scores in first game played in nearly 1,000 days

The 49ers couldn't fend off Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in Week 1, but there was a silver lining in the 24-20 loss if you choose to see it in Jerick McKinnon's return.
Gardner Minshew after win over Colts: Young Jaguars 'got that swag about them'
news

Gardner Minshew after win over Colts: Young Jaguars 'got that swag about them'

Gardner Minshew and his young Jaguars teammates shut up the tank talk quickly on Sunday. The youthful upstarts parried every attack, outlasting the Colts, 27-20, to open the season with a divisional win. 
What to watch for in Monday night's Week 1 games
news

What to watch for in Monday night's Week 1 games

Six things to watch in tonight's Monday Night Football doubleheader on ESPN, featuring the New York Giants hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans visiting the Denver Broncos. 
Panthers' Rhule 'not second-guessing' decision not to use McCaffrey on key 4th down
news

Panthers' Rhule 'not second-guessing' decision not to use McCaffrey on key 4th down

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule opted to go with fullback Alex Armah instead of Christian McCaffrey on a crucial fourth down. Armah was stuffed by the Raiders defense to secure the victory for Las Vegas.
Seahawks' Jamal Adams 'wasn't bored' in first game: 'I was having fun'
news

Seahawks' Jamal Adams 'wasn't bored' in first game: 'I was having fun'

After Jamal Adams was traded from the Jets to the Seahawks, his former defensive coordinator Gregg Williams suggested the star safety might get bored in Seattle's defense. In Sunday's victory over the Falcons, that could not have been further from the truth.
Sep 13, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) and Dallas Cowboys defensive end Everson Griffen (97) chase down Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) as he runs for a first down in the first quarter of the game at SoFi. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
news

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch suffers broken collarbone, headed to IR 

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch suffered a broken collarbone and is headed to injured reserve after suffering the injury in the first half of Sunday's loss to the Rams.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
news

Late missed FG spoils Bengals QB Joe Burrow's NFL debut

An impressive late-game drive set the stage for a 31-yard field goal that would've propelled Cincinnati into overtime. But, unfortunately for Joe Burrow and the Bengals, things took a turn for the worst.
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) breaks up a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) in the end zone in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Chicago won 27-23.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL