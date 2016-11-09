Bill Belichick: Note to Donald Trump not about politics

"I've received a number of inquiries relative to a note I wrote to Donald on Monday," he told reporters in an opening statement. "Our friendship goes back many years. And I think anybody that spends more than five minutes with me knows I'm not a political person. My comments are not politically motivated. It's friendship and loyalty to Donald. A couple weeks ago we had Secretary of State (John) Kerry in the locker room, another friend of mine. I can't imagine two people with more different political views than those two. But to me friendship and loyalty is just about that, it's not about political or religious views."