Around the NFL

Bill Belichick: No weaknesses in Matt Ryan's game

Published: Jan 26, 2017 at 06:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Is it time to chisel Matt Ryan's likeness into a coveted spot on the Mt. Rushmore of Bill Belichick opponents?

Asked about the Atlanta Falcons quarterback on Thursday, Belichick lavished praise on his Super Bowl LI adversary, outlining the qualities that have propelled Ryan into the pole position for MVP honors this season.

"He does everything well," Belichick explained, via CSN New England. "He handles the line of scrimmage well, gets the team in the right plays, plays good in critical situations, deep ball, intermediate throws, possession passes, red passes; he's athletic, he can get out of some trouble. There's really no weaknesses to his game.

"He's a team player, he does the right thing for the team, puts his team in a position to win. There's not much to not like about him."

If the extent of Belichick's appreciation smacks of hyperbole, it shouldn't. In 51 years going back to the inaugural Super Bowl, no quarterback has entered the grand spectacle on a hotter streak.

After posting the second-highest passer rating (139.4) in conference championship history, Ryan has become the first quarterback ever to top the 120.0 mark in six consecutive games. His elevated performance over that span stands with the best six-game stretch of Tom Brady's career.

If the Falcons succeed in knocking off Belichick's Patriots in Houston, they will become the highest-scoring champions in NFL history.

Belichick is simply acknowledging a reality that former Atlanta tight end Tony Gonzalez stated so succinctly last week: Ryan is "a complete master at this game right now."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 9 Monday inactives: Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets
news

Cardinals to start QB Kyler Murray against Falcons barring setback this week

The Arizona Cardinals plan to start quarterback Kyler Murray against the Falcons on Sunday barring a setback, head coach Jonathan Gannon announced on Monday.
news

Vikings plan to start QB Josh Dobbs vs. Saints after sensational debut

The Vikings plan to start quarterback Josh Dobbs against the Saints in Week 10 following his heroic performance against the Falcons on Sunday.
news

Falcons HC Arthur Smith says Taylor Heinicke will remain starter vs. Cardinals

Taylor Heinicke will start at quarterback over Desmond Ridder against Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Falcons coach Arthur Smith announced on Monday, adding he and his staff will re-evaluate the position during the team's Week 11 bye week.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones suffered torn ACL in loss to Raiders, will miss remainder of 2023 season

An MRI on Monday showed that Giants QB Daniel Jones suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, per head coach Brian Daboll.
news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on job status: 'I'm going to control what I can control and get ready for the Colts'

The Patriots currently stand at 2-7 following Sunday's loss to the Commanders. Head coach Bill Belichick on Monday was asked if he believes he is coaching for his job.
news

Travis Kelce on Chiefs defense: 'This is the best defense I've ever played with'

The Kansas City Chiefs shut down the high-powered Dolphins offense on Sunday in Germany. Tight end Travis Kelce said afterward that this year's defensive group is the best he's played with.
news

Jalen Hurts plays through pain in 'gritty' Eagles win over Cowboys 

Jalen Hurts didn't miss a snap during the Eagles' win over the Cowboys on Sunday, but Philadelphia's QB dealt with a banged up knee in a "gritty" Week 9 performance.
news

Josh Jacobs on Raiders' victory over Giants: 'The vibe and the energy is just electric'

Days after the firing of Josh McDaniels, the Raiders won their first game under interim head coach Antonio Pierce, soundly defeating the Giants 30-6. The whole team seemed to feel a new energy with the change and subsequent win, with running back Josh Jacobs saying, "The vibe and the energy is just electric right now."
news

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert suffers fractured forearm, expected to have surgery and miss around four weeks 

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert suffered a fractured forearm in Philadelphia's win over the Dallas Cowboys and is expected to need surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow shrugs off bloody finger to remain hot hand: 'Just got to continue to get better'

Joe Burrow is back and so too are his Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow threw for a season-high 348 yards and a pair of touchdowns to propel the Bengals over the Buffalo Bills, 24-18, for Cincinnati's fourth consecutive win on Sunday night.