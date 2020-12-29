Bill Belichick doesn't name Week 17 QB starter after disastrous loss to Bills

Stidham proceeded to complete 4-of-11 passes for 44 yards with a 49.1 rating.

As for the timing of the switch, Belichick portended to his decision being more about opportunity for Stidham than a reaction to Newton's lack of productivity.

"To give Jarrett a chance to play," Belichick said. "We weren't playing very well and I felt like that was an opportunity to give him a chance to play. Cam did a good job for us, that wasn't the problem. We just weren't very competitive in the game."

With a decision yet to be made, Stidham made it clear he would enjoy an opportunity for a full game, but indicated that was an obvious answer for any pro.

"I think, you know, everybody in the game of football wants to be playing every single week," Stidham said. "So yeah, I would absolutely love to have that opportunity, but that's not in my control and I'm not going to focus on it."