Bilal Powell to stay with the New York Jets

Published: Mar 10, 2015 at 04:45 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

The New York Jets have already added to the offensive arsenal with Brandon Marshall and guard James Carpenter this offseason. They have a need for some explosiveness at running back, but for now they are choosing continuity over a higher ceiling.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport confirms that Bilal Powell has agreed to return to the Jets. The New York Daily News' Manish Mehta first had the story.

Powell, like linebacker David Harris, might have benefited from Rex Ryan's departure from New York. Powell was reportedly receiving interest from Ryan's Bills, and the Jets made sure he didn't leave town. Powell is a fine backup running back who can do a little bit of everything.

Chris Ivory looks like the starter in New York and Powell would ideally be the team's versatile No. 3 back and third-down option. Look for them to invest another pick at the position in the draft; it appears they won't be going after any of the big name free-agent options out there.

