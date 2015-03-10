Biggest agreements, signings thus far in free agency

This year's free agency frenzy is going to look a little different than previous seasons. With more cap room than ever, teams spent huge money to bring back their best players.
That was all legal. The real difference this season were all the early reports of "agreements" around the NFL. We thought free agency started Tuesday, but teams and players had other ideas. Top players like Ndamukong Suh, Julius Thomas, Byron Maxwell, and Mike Iupati had chosen their landing spots before free agency started.
It led to a confusing situation for writers, teams, and agents. Agreements weren't technically allowed, but they were happening. We reported a lot of posts like: Julius Thomas "plans to join" the Jaguars.
With free agency finally here, here's a look at all of those agreed-upon deals of players changing teamsin case you missed any.
» Defensive lineman Jared Odrick, cornerback Davon House, and tackle Jermey Parnell all are headed to Jacksonville in deals that pay the players huge raises to take on bigger roles.
» Rodney Hudson will become the highest paid center in football after switching AFC West teams from Kansas City to Oakland.
» Orlando Franklin is joining old coordinator Mike McCoy in San Diego. The Chargers also did a nice job re-signing Brandon Flowers.
» Frank Gore is headed to Indianapolis on Tuesday. It's looking like he'll sign with the Colts. Andre Johnson is also visiting the Colts, who have already agreed to a deal with Eagles pass rusher Trent Cole.
Biggest Re-signings
11-12. Mark Sanchez and Ryan Mallett both returned to their respective teams. Look for Sanchez to battle for a starting job in Philadelphia, while Mallett competes for the job in Houston.
