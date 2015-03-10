Around the NFL

Biggest agreements, signings thus far in free agency

Mar 10, 2015
Gregg Rosenthal

This year's free agency frenzy is going to look a little different than previous seasons. With more cap room than ever, teams spent huge money to bring back their best players.

That was all legal. The real difference this season were all the early reports of "agreements" around the NFL. We thought free agency started Tuesday, but teams and players had other ideas. Top players like Ndamukong Suh, Julius Thomas, Byron Maxwell, and Mike Iupati had chosen their landing spots before free agency started.

It led to a confusing situation for writers, teams, and agents. Agreements weren't technically allowed, but they were happening. We reported a lot of posts like: Julius Thomas "plans to join" the Jaguars.

With free agency finally here, here's a look at all of those agreed-upon deals of players changing teamsin case you missed any.

» Ndamukong Suh is going to be paid like a quarterback by the Miami Dolphins.

» Mike Iupati, the top guard in free agency, will try to help the stagnant running game in Arizona.

» Byron Maxwellwill get $25 million guaranteed to by Philadelphia's top cornerback.

» Jeremy Maclin is going to Kansas City to replace Dwayne Bowe as Andy Reid's No. 1 wide receiver.

» Bryan Bulaga is expected to return to the Packers, just like Randall Cobb.

» Defensive lineman Jared Odrick, cornerback Davon House, and tackle Jermey Parnell all are headed to Jacksonville in deals that pay the players huge raises to take on bigger roles.

» Rodney Hudson will become the highest paid center in football after switching AFC West teams from Kansas City to Oakland.

» Orlando Franklin is joining old coordinator Mike McCoy in San Diego. The Chargers also did a nice job re-signing Brandon Flowers.

» Frank Gore is headed to Indianapolis on Tuesday. It's looking like he'll sign with the Colts. Andre Johnson is also visiting the Colts, who have already agreed to a deal with Eagles pass rusher Trent Cole.

» Stephen Paeasaid he was join the Redskins, filling a big hole for them at defensive tackle.

» Shane Vereen is going to New York to help the Giants out on passing downs.

» James Carpenter agreed to jump from Seattle to the Jets.

Biggest Re-signings

  1. Devin McCourty returned to the Patriots on a five-year, $47.5 million deal.
  1. Randall Cobb went back to the Packers on a four-year, $40 million contract.
  1. Jerry Hughes re-signed on a five-year deal including $20 million guaranteed.
  1. Brandon Graham returned to the Eagles on a four-year contract including $14 million guaranteed.
  1. Kareem Jackson is back with Houston as their No. 2 cornerback on a four-year, $34 million contract.
  1. Brandon Flowers also stayed off the market, re-signing with San Diego.
  1. Mark Ingram signed a four-year, $16 million deal to return to the New Orleans Saints.
  1. David Harris returned to the New York Jets, getting $15 million guaranteed.
  1. Virgil Green is staying with Denver to help replace Julius Thomas.
  1. Doug Free returned to the Cowboys to play right tackle on a three-year, $16 million contract.

11-12. Mark Sanchez and Ryan Mallett both returned to their respective teams. Look for Sanchez to battle for a starting job in Philadelphia, while Mallett competes for the job in Houston.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the Brandon Marshall trade and plays another game of "Go Get My Lunch." Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

