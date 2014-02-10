Big, small players deal with weight issues after leaving NFL

Published: Feb 10, 2014 at 11:35 AM

The Boston Globe reported on how former NFL players deal with their weight issues, looking at the spectrum ranging from Alan Faneca to Jared Lorenzen.

Faneca, a former offensive lineman with the Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers, has slimmed down by more than 100 pounds and about a week ago finished a marathon in New Orleans. On the other hand, Lorenzen, a former quarterback with the New York Giants and Indianapolis, has gained more than 100 pounds.

The NFL's Player Engagement department offers help to players managing their weight after their careers have ended. Some take advantage and others don't, according to the Globe report.

The Globe talked to players who said the biggest (weight) losers are offensive linemen, who try to shed the pounds they became known for while protecting the quarterback.

However, skill-position players tend to gain the most weight after having to stay toned most of their career.

Meanwhile, NFL.com has a story on Lorenzen, who is now playing for an indoor football team. He had to be carried off the field by four teammates after suffering a leg injury.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

