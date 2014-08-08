Big nickel package emerging as NFL's hottest defensive trend

With three safeties on the field, it becomes tougher for the quarterback to identify potential rushers from the second level. The constant movement and deking creates confusion at the line of scrimmage, leading to blown protection calls and misreads in the passing game. The big nickel package is also effective against the run, due to the presence of better athletes near the line of scrimmage. The overall speed and quickness of the defense improves with more defensive backs on the field, and safeties -- more so than most cornerbacks -- are comfortable playing in the box and taking on blockers due to their role in eight-man fronts on early (running) downs. As a result, this defensive package is more effective overall against certain formations, making it a worthwhile gamble for defensive coordinators.