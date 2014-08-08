Analysis

Big nickel package emerging as NFL's hottest defensive trend

Published: Aug 08, 2014 at 07:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

The best defensive coordinators in the NFL are willing to step outside of the box to develop effective strategies for defending the hottest offensive trends. From crafting exotic zone-blitz schemes to using a variety of unique personnel packages to neutralize the opponent's No. 1 weapon, astute defensive play-callers aren't afraid to deploy unorthodox tactics to put their teams in the best position to win.

During my time as a defensive back with the Green Bay Packers, I had the opportunity to watch defensive coordinator Fritz Shurmur work his magic on the blackboard each week, designing clever schemes to slow down the opponent. One of the ideas that he used to help the Packers field the NFL's top-ranked defense in 1996 was a unique nickel defense that featured three safeties (Eugene Robinson, Mike Prior and LeRoy Butler) on the field simultaneously. Although it wasn't unusual to use five defensive backs on obvious passing downs, Shurmur's willingness to play Butler -- Green Bay's starting strong safety -- as a nickel back allowed him to deploy his best defensive back in coverage on tight ends and slot receivers, while also using him on blitzes off the edge. The strategy helped the '96 Packers hold opponents to just 13.1 points per game and total 26 interceptions against only 12 touchdown passes allowed.

Fast forward to 2014. Defensive coordinators searching for effective solutions against the spread-formation run game and the hybrid tight ends dominating the NFL are resorting to big nickel tactics that mimic Shurmur's ingenious scheme from the mid-'90s. From Perry Fewell using the package to help the New York Giants match up against their NFC East rivals, to Rob Ryan unveiling a three-safety defense to take advantage of burgeoning superstar Kenny Vaccaro, the big nickel package is en vogue and will be a major part of defensive game plans this fall.

Given some time to reflect on what I know about the scheme and what I've gleaned from studying the All-22 Coaches Film from the 2013 season, here are a few thoughts on one of the hottest defensive trends heading into the new season:

What is the big nickel package?

Every team in the NFL utilizes a traditional nickel package (five defensive backs instead of the four featured in base defenses) as a way to better defend against the pass. Typically, an extra corner will come on to replace a linebacker and will align in the slot to match up with a receiver or tight end.

In a big nickel package, the defensive coordinator will instead bring on an extra safety who acts as a hybrid linebacker/cornerback. While the nickel safety is also assigned to cover tight ends and receivers in the slot, he is a more effective run defender and possesses the size, strength and length to match up with the league's increasing number of big-bodied, pass-catching tight ends. Thus, the coordinator has a better option for defending opponents who prefer to play "12" personnel (one running back, two tight ends and two wide receivers) as their primary offense. See examples below:

From a schematic perspective, the use of big nickel allows defensive coordinators to add a variety of wrinkles to their exotic sub-package schemes. Teams will use the traditional 4-2-5 (four defensive linemen, two linebackers and five defensive backs) or 3-3-5 alignments and personnel packages, while also mixing in some 2-4-5 and 1-5-5 tactics to befuddle quarterbacks at the line of scrimmage.

In the screengrab below, the Giants are aligned in a 4-2-5 version of their big nickel to match up with the Philadelphia Eagles' double tight end package:

The New Orleans Saints used a similar 4-2-5 big nickel package against the Dolphins to handle Miami's empty formation. Vaccaro is aligned as the nickel back with the deep safeties (not pictured) positioned in a two-deep shell off the screen:

Next, the Kansas City Chiefs are aligned in a 2-4-5 nickel defense with safety Eric Berry dropping down over the Y (tight end):

And finally, the Arizona Cardinals are technically in a dime defense with a 2-3-6 front, but I wanted to illustrate how the clever utilization of safety Tyrann Mathieu (red box) over the slot in an exotic front clouds the picture for the quarterback, which leads to a sack:

With three safeties on the field, it becomes tougher for the quarterback to identify potential rushers from the second level. The constant movement and deking creates confusion at the line of scrimmage, leading to blown protection calls and misreads in the passing game. The big nickel package is also effective against the run, due to the presence of better athletes near the line of scrimmage. The overall speed and quickness of the defense improves with more defensive backs on the field, and safeties -- more so than most cornerbacks -- are comfortable playing in the box and taking on blockers due to their role in eight-man fronts on early (running) downs. As a result, this defensive package is more effective overall against certain formations, making it a worthwhile gamble for defensive coordinators.

Why are more teams expected to play big nickel this season?

The pass-centric nature of the NFL is leading more defensive coordinators to put their best 11 athletes on the field. Thus, teams are removing a lumbering linebacker (middle linebacker) and replacing him with a dynamic safety who is effective against the run, but a better defender in coverage.

Looking at some of the most-explosive offenses in football, the presence of a dominant hybrid tight end is critical to their success. Teams like the Denver Broncos (Julius Thomas), New England Patriots (Rob Gronkowski), Eagles (Brent Celek and Zach Ertz) and Saints (Jimmy Graham) feature versatile, big-bodied athletes at Y (tight end) or H (H-back/"move" tight end) in spread and empty formations, creating a list of problems for the defense.

Allow me to provide a few examples of how crafty offensive coordinators are positioning these dynamic pass-catchers ...

In the following screengrab, the Saints are in a traditional spread formation with the Y (Graham) in the No. 3 position. This is the easiest alignment for defensive coordinators to handle with nickel personnel:

In this next play, the Saints are aligned in a 2x2 spread formation with Graham (Y) positioned on the outside. Placing him on the outside allows quarterback Drew Brees to quickly determine whether the defense is playing man-to-man or zone coverage by identifying which defender matches up with Graham:

Notice below how the Patriots have a linebacker covering Thomas on the outside. This is an obvious mismatch in the Broncos' favor, which is why Denver features so many spread formations with the "Y" on the perimeter:

Lastly, in the next screengrab, the Patriots are aligned in an empty formation with Gronkowski positioned in the slot. The outside receiver motions into a stack alignment, which forces the defense to loosen coverage on Gronkowski to better defend against pick or rub routes. Similar to the Graham play above, the stack alignment forces the defense to declare whether they are in man or zone-based coverage:

Given the challenges of defending hybrid tight ends, defensive coordinators are better served pitting an athletic safety with corner-like cover skills against a big-bodied pass catcher. Safeties are quick enough to run with these types of tight ends down the seam, while also possessing the athleticism to battle on post-ups and 50-50 balls in the red zone.

Most importantly, the presence of a hybrid safety on the field gives a defensive coordinator the freedom to use man or zone coverage without tipping his hand prior to the snap, which is a huge win for the defense.

What are the core characteristics of a hybrid safety?

The ideal hybrid safety for this package is a hard-hitting defender with corner-like cover skills. He needs to possess the agility and quickness to shadow slot receivers, while also displaying the strength to battle big-bodied tight ends between the hashes. It's not a coincidence that many of the top hybrid safeties played cornerback in college or early in their pro careers before transitioning to safety.

Who are some of the ideal big nickel safeties in the league?

I recently ranked the most dynamic safeties in the NFL, and, as one might expect, many of those defenders possess the unique skill set to play the big nickel position.

After revisiting that list, I believe Aaron Williams, Tyrann Mathieu, Kenny Vaccaro, Antrel Rolle and Eric Berry are ideal candidates to perform as designated playmakers in big nickel schemes. They all have terrific coverage skills, as well as the instincts, toughness and awareness to be factors against the run. In addition, they are effective pass rushers capable of blitzing from the second level.

The recent run on hybrid safeties early in the draft points toward the increased importance of the position. Teams recognize the value in having a versatile nickel defender on the roster to play a variety of roles in sub-packages. Rookie safeties like Lamarcus Joyner, Jimmie Ward and Terrence Brooks were drafted specifically to play as nickel defenders; don't be surprised if their respective teams deploy more big nickel packages this season.

Final Thoughts

Although teams routinely have attempted to use the traditional nickel package to slow down the basketball-like athletes thriving between the hashes, the size disparity between tight ends and slot cornerbacks has given the offense a significant advantage in the passing game. Thus, defensive coordinators increasingly will rely on three-safety defenses in order to pit long, rangy defenders over the slot.

Additionally, placing safeties near the box has helped defenses slow down the shotgun running game that teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills featured with outstanding success last season. With spread and empty-back sets becoming a mainstay of numerous offenses, expect to see defenses turn to their big nickel packages more often this fall.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Weighing fifth-year options for 2021 NFL Draft's first-round selections: Who merits further commitment?

Marc Ross examines which first-round selections from the 2021 NFL Draft should have their fifth-year options picked up. Where do Bears QB Justin Fields and Steelers RB Najee Harris stand?
news

Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence on Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination: 'It's truly a blessing' 

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence explains to Bobby Kownack why being Dallas' nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year makes him feel "truly blessed."
news

RB Index: What's next for Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley? Team fits for top free agent running backs

Maurice Jones-Drew provides team fits for 10 pending free agents at the running back position. Where is the perfect landing spot for Derrick Henry? Could Saquon Barkley play for another NFC East club?
news

2024 NFL International Games: Four dream matchups we'd love to see

Would Jordan Love and the Packers produce fireworks against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars in London? Tom Blair zeroes in on four dream matchups for the NFL's 2024 International Games.
news

2024 East-West Shrine Bowl roster reveal: What you need to know

The East-West Shrine Bowl has revealed its initial list of NFL prospects who have accepted invitations to participate in the 2024 edition of the annual all-star game. Eric Edholm provides what you need to know about this collection of 2024 NFL Draft candidates.
news

NFL truth be told: Cowboys and Eagles need change; Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield deserve flowers

What's next for the Cowboys and Eagles after both NFC East teams bailed out of the playoffs in humiliating fashion? Are the NFC North upstarts in Green Bay and Detroit for real? Is Josh Allen poised to knock off Patrick Mahomes? Adam Schein provides nine undeniable NFL truths.
news

NFL playoffs: Which remaining AFC/NFC teams are most likely to win Super Bowl LVIII?

With the Divisional Round up next, Cynthia Frelund re-runs the numbers to determine the Super bowl win probabilities for each of the eight remaining playoff teams. Who has the best/worst odds to lift the Lombard Trophy in Las Vegas?
news

NFL Power Rankings: Packers, Texans reach new heights heading into Divisional Round

In the Divisional Round edition of the Power Rankings, Eric Edholm ranks the eight teams still alive in the NFL playoffs, plus the six teams eliminated on Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Russell Wilson landing spots: Ranking six potential team fits for nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback

Could Russell Wilson head to Pittsburgh for the 2024 NFL season? How about a possible competition with Will Levis in Tennessee? David Carr identifies six potential team fits for the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback.
news

The First Read, Divisional Round: Biggest immediate question for advancing/eliminated NFL playoff teams

In this edition of The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha reveals the most pressing question for each of the NFL teams that advanced to the Divisional Round AND each of the squads that lost on Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

Super Wild Card Weekend NFL game picks: Bills unanimous winners over Steelers; Eagles or Bucs?

Can Josh Allen and the Bills survive the Pittsburgh Steelers? Who wins Monday night's showdown between the banged-up Eagles and Bucs? Check out all of the game picks for Super Wild Card Weekend!
news

NFL playoffs: Winners and losers from Saturday's Super Wild Card Weekend games

Super Wild Card Weekend is underway, which means there are some winners and losers to sort out after Saturday's games. Judy Battista provides a look at who's up and who's down following the first two games of the NFL playoffs.