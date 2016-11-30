 Skip to main content
Big Ben: Steelers talked to Brown about dancing

Nov 30, 2016

The Steelers -- and the fun police -- have finally gotten to receiver Antonio Brown.

"Yeah, we (talked to him about his end zone dancing celebrations)," Ben Roethlisberger said Tuesday on KDKA-FM in Pittsburgh. "He knows, we all know. Coach Tomlin brought it up yesterday, that is a huge penalty that we can't do. We put our kick coverage team in a bad situation and we can't have it, and AB knows that."

Roethlisberger added that Brown, who has been hit with three unsportsmanlike conduct penalties this season according to the NFL Penalty Database, gets flagged more in prime time games because the rest of the world is watching.

"I know for a fact that he's scored touchdowns in one o'clock games that aren't the big prime time games and they haven't flagged him," he said.

Changing one's mind on end zone celebrations is like asking a voter in this year's election to hear out the other side. You are either for or against a jubilant display post-touchdown. You are either for or against what Brown did after abusing Colts corner Vontae Davis in single coverage on Thanksgiving.

So we will leave it there, a piece of football minutiae for us to argue over long after Brown stops dancing. There is no doubt he will score again this season, and when he does we'll only have what exists in our memory.

