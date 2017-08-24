Around the NFL

Big Ben, Pouncey support Le'Veon Bell ahead of return

Published: Aug 24, 2017 at 01:12 AM

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell has stated his intention to return to Pittsburgh in about a week -- just in time to prepare for the team's regular season opener against the Browns in Cleveland.

When he does, it seems like there won't be too many hard feelings from the club's best players.

"People catch feelings about certain things. I think anybody in his situation would do the same exact thing. I would," center Maurkice Pounceytold ESPN.com. "We'll see how things turn out. I'm pretty sure he'll come in here and ball out like normal, things that Le'Veon does in the pass game and the running game."

What about Ben Roethlisberger?

"We will be ready for [Bell] whenever he gets here," Roethlisberger said, also via ESPN.com. "We always want our guys here. But he didn't have to be here. So, we want him here because he's an amazing football player and he helps this team. So, when he gets here, hopefully it won't take him long to get into football shape."

The reason high profile players are agreeing with, or outright siding with Bell is because they know he's right. In the NFL, it's so rare to have a completely leverage-worthy skillset, and Bell is arguably the most dynamic running back in football. While Pittsburgh would still be a good team by platooning rookie James Conner and the rest of the Steelers backfield, Bell elevates them to Super Bowl contention.

Having him hold out really checks two boxes. It allows Bell to vent about his value and set himself up for a basement salary of roughly $14 million next year (the franchise number if Bell gets tagged again) and it keeps him injury-free during the preseason. Bell was tweeting about the hit Odell Beckham took on Monday Night Football earlier this week, likely happy that it wasn't something he was dealing with at the moment.

It also allows him to walk back in and be Le'Veon Bell. As long as that happens, his teammates will continue to understand why he chose this path.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Free-agent WR Odell Beckham to take some time before deciding on next team

Those eagerly anticipating an end to "Odell Watch" will have to wait a little longer. The free-agent WR is expected to take his time before deciding his next NFL home.
news

Panthers DE Brian Burns criticizes questionable Mac Jones tackle: 'I think it's some bull'

A controversial tackle in Week 9 thrusted Mac Jones and Brian Burns into the national spotlight for not-so-great reasons. On Wednesday, the Panthers DE addressed the Patriots QB's actions.
news

Packers activate David Bakhtiari (ACL) off PUP list, star LT eligible to play Week 10

The Packers offense received wonderful news on Wednesday regarding the pending return of All-Pro OT David Bakhtiari, who has yet to play a game in 2021.
news

Week 10 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle) optimistic about Week 10 return vs. Panthers

It's looking more likely that ﻿Kyler Murray﻿'s ankle injury will cost him just one game. The Cardinals QB said Wednesday that he's made "crazy" progress in recovering from the injury and is optimistic about his availability to play against the Panthers.
news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) headed to IR, facing 4-6 week recovery

﻿Sam Darnold﻿ will head to injured reserve after suffering a shoulder injury.

Panthers HC Matt Rhule said his starting QB will end up on IR with a 4-6 week timeline on his recovery.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Nov. 10

The Seahawks are getting another star from their backfield back. RB Chris Carson, who has been sidelined since Week 4 with a neck injury, has been designated to return from practice.
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook responds to lawsuit from former girlfriend alleging assault

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook said Wednesday that he's a "victim" from a Nov. 2020 incident that has resulted in a lawsuit filed by a former girlfriend.
news

NFL SVP of officiating: 'Posturing' prompted taunting penalty on Bears' Cassius Marsh

NFL senior VP of officiating Perry Fewell addressed the controversial taunting flag on Bears LB Cassius Marsh from Monday Night Football. In his weekly video, Fewell was direct in his explanation of the penalty, supporting referee Tony Corrente's judgment.
news

Browns sign guard Joel Bitonio to three-year, $48M extension through 2025

Cleveland continues to lock down critical pieces of its offensive line. The Browns have signed guard ﻿Joel Bitonio﻿ to a three-year contract extension worth roughly $48 million.
news

Arians says Bucs won't target Odell Beckham: 'We've already got AB, we don't need OBJ. Too many letters'

Consider the Buccaneers out of the Odell Beckham sweepstakes. Coach Bruce Arians quipped Wednesday that with Antonio Brown in the building, the Bucs wouldn't chase Beckham.
news

Vikings OL Dakota Dozier hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications 

More concerns over COVID-19 have struck the Minnesota Vikings this week, including a vaccinated player who was admitted to an emergency room Tuesday night.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW