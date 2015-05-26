Big Ben: 'Not the same' playing Pats without Brady

"He's a guy, I've said for a long time, he's the best in the business, and he proved it again last year winning his fourth (Super Bowl)," said Roethlisberger, per ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler. "If he's not out there, it's not the same. I have a lot of respect for him on the football field and some of the unbelievable things that he's done. I guess we'll wait and see what's finally going to happen."
The NFL has yet to hear Brady's appeal of the four-game, league-imposed suspension he received this month in connection to the ball deflation controversy.
If Brady's suspension holds, second-year backup Jimmy Garoppolo will be thrust into action for his first NFL start. At least one Steelers linebacker was far from star struck, with Arthur Moats asking Tuesday of the young Patriots passer: "What's his name, Gappo?"
Moats hasn't kept up on his NFL news, but Garoppolo will become Pittsburgh's Week 1 obsession if Brady remains in absentia.
