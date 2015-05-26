 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Big Ben: 'Not the same' playing Pats without Brady

Published: May 26, 2015 at 07:48 AM
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Life isn't better without Tommy, according to Ben Roethlisberger.

The Steelers quarterback told reporters on Tuesday that he would rather see Tom Brady in a Patriots uniform when the two teams square off in the regular season opener.

"He's a guy, I've said for a long time, he's the best in the business, and he proved it again last year winning his fourth (Super Bowl)," said Roethlisberger, per ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler. "If he's not out there, it's not the same. I have a lot of respect for him on the football field and some of the unbelievable things that he's done. I guess we'll wait and see what's finally going to happen."

The NFL has yet to hear Brady's appeal of the four-game, league-imposed suspension he received this month in connection to the ball deflation controversy. 

The real loser here? NFL fans, who stand to miss out on a showdown between two of the game's premier passers. Pittsburgh didn't face the Patriots last season, but Roethlisberger and Brady combined for a whopping 86 points when New England topped the Steelers in 2013.

If Brady's suspension holds, second-year backup Jimmy Garoppolo will be thrust into action for his first NFL start. At least one Steelers linebacker was far from star struck, with Arthur Moats asking Tuesday of the young Patriots passer: "What's his name, Gappo?"

Moats hasn't kept up on his NFL news, but Garoppolo will become Pittsburgh's Week 1 obsession if Brady remains in absentia.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the latest NFL news including Ray McDonald's release, Adrian Peterson's situation with the Vikings and Cam Newton's lofty goals. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Bengals TE Mike Gesicki on QB Joe Burrow: 'Never been in a huddle with that kind of talent'

Newly signed Bengals tight end already feels something's different about quarterback Joe Burrow from his previous signal callers, saying this week that he's "never been in the huddle with that kind of talent."
news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh bullish despite offseason losses: 'Wait and see what we do'

Despite some notable offseason losses, particularly on the offseason line and at running back, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta are undeterred about maintaining their status among the AFC's elite. 
news

Colts' Julian Blackmon: Safety position this offseason is 'how it was for the running backs a year ago' 

Having to settle for a one-year deal to return to Indy, Julian Blackmon believes this offseason has been a difficult one for safeties, much as 2023 was for running backs. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Cornerback Logan Ryan retires from NFL after 11 seasons

Two-time Super Bowl champion Logan Ryan is calling it a career after 11 seasons with the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers.
news

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb brushes off holdout rumors: 'I'll be in Dallas'

With rumors swirling about his potential holdout, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb said he's been going through a typical offseason and plans to remain in Dallas in 2024. 
news

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead not fretting offseason moves within AFC East: 'We have enough to beat anybody'

After an offseason full of change in the AFC East, Dolphins LT Terron Armstead joined NFL Network's "Total Access" on Monday to discuss how Miami is focusing on itself rather than what division foes gained or lost since February.
news

Derrick Henry clarifies 'Baltimore was always my No. 1 option'

Running back Derrick Henry wants to make it clear that even if the Dallas Cowboys had called, he would have chosen the Baltimore Ravens during the free agency process. "For the record, Baltimore was always my No. 1 option," Henry said.
news

Reunion with OC Greg Roman key in RB Gus Edwards joining Chargers: 'I love this scheme' 

Running back Gus Edwards was drawn to L.A. by the similar look and feel experienced by him during his six years with Baltimore.
news

New 49ers QB 'Passtronaut' Joshua Dobbs returns to Cleveland to take in solar eclipse

With eyes across the nation taking in Monday's solar eclipse, the Passtronaut made his return to Cleveland to take in the historic viewing party. Joshua Dobbs found himself equally excited for the prospects of his new team, the San Francisco 49ers, and the opportunity to catch a glimpse of history from the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.
news

Ex-Texans, Titans DT Teair Tart signs with Dolphins

A revamped Miami Dolphins defense is getting some help up front. The Fins announced on Monday they have signed defensive tackle Teair Tart. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson 'on a mission' in comeback from shoulder surgery

Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson continues to progress in his return from a shoulder injury that cut short his rookie season in 2023.