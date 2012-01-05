Big Ben not limited in Steelers' practice after ankle setback

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took part in a full practice Thursday, a positive sign his injured left ankle won't keep him out of Sunday's Wild Card Game against the Denver Broncos.
Roethlisberger said Wednesday he had aggravated his high ankle sprain during the regular-season finale against the Cleveland Browns, but wasn't worried about his status against the Broncos. He called it a "little setback" and took part in a limited portion of practice.
Center Maurkice Pouncey (left ankle) was held out Thursday after being limited on Wednesday and expressed doubt over the high sprain that sidelined him for two games in December.
Steelers offensive coordinator Bruce Arians told the paper he's concerned the injury could sideline Pouncey, who has said he would play against the Broncos.
Three other starters -- linebacker James Harrison (toe), defensive end Brett Keisel (right groin) and safety Troy Polamalu (right calf) -- didn't practice for the second straight day but are expected to play.
Running back Mewelde Moore (sprained left knee) and cornerback Cortez Allen (shoulder) were also held out again and have been referred to as questionable by coach Mike Tomlin.
The Broncos' listed safety Brian Dawkins (neck) as missing a second straight day, joining linebacker Spencer Larsen (knee) and cornerback Johnathan Wilhite (illness) on the sideline Thursday.