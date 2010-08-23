Bevy of injured Cowboys might miss remainder of preseason

OXNARD, Calif. -- Scratch two more Dallas Cowboys starters with injuries, making it four this preseason.
The bright side, said coach Wade Phillips, is that almost everyone is expected back for the season opener.
Free safety Gerald Sensabaugh and inside linebacker Keith Brooking are sitting out because of shoulder injuries. Both were hurt in the preseason game, against San Diego on Saturday night.
Sensabaugh is likely to be back for the opener Sept. 12. He posted on Twitter, "I should be ready by Washington. Rehab going great ..." Mike Hamlin replaced Sensabaugh on the first team Monday. It was Hamlin's first practice since suffering a concussion.
Brooking's injury isn't as bad, but there's a good chance he will get both games off. Besides the shoulder problem, he's coming off knee surgery, he's 34 and he's played well in his limited action thus far. Plus, his absence means more playing time for second-round draft pick Sean Lee, who can use the extra work after missing the first two preseason games with an injury.
Lee got off to a good start by making 13 tackles against the Chargers in his NFL debut. Phillips said there were plenty of mistakes, too, but he raved, "That guy was all over the field."
"He made some plays a lot of people can't make," Phillips said.
Dallas lost two offensive linemen last week, with right tackle Marc Colombo and left guard Kyle Kosier going down with knee injuries. Colombo is expected back for the opener but Kosier is out for up to three games; he's the only guy already expected to miss the opener.
Robert Brewster started in Colombo's place against the Chargers and "still has a ways to go" before he's ready. So veteran Alex Barron joined the first team Monday in his first practice since returning from an ankle injury. Barron was acquired from St. Louis in the offseason as an insurance policy at both tackle spots.
Montrae Holland did so well in Kosier's place that Phillips let him lead the end of practice cheer in the group huddle. Phillips picks a different player every day and this time he pointed out it was a reward for Holland's steady performance against the Chargers. Players broke into a Florida State chant, a nod to Holland's alma mater.
Bryant has been expected all along to be ready to face the Redskins. It's whether he can get into a game before then that keeps changing.
He was told Monday that he won't be playing against Houston on Saturday night. That leaves only the preseason finale next Thursday against Miami.
"It's very frustrating," Bryant said. "At the same time, I've got to look at the big picture, and that's the Washington Redskins."
Bryant ran and cut Monday for the first time since the injury. He also went over routes on the field with receiver coach Ray Sherman before practice, then afterward with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.
"I feel great," said Bryant, adding that he's dropped 10 pounds through the rehabilitation drills, taking him to 213. His preferred playing weight is 214.
Bryant is so eager to play that he came out to the practice field wearing game pants.
"I know I'll be practicing sooner or later, so I just wanted to get the feel," he said. "I just look at the big picture. That's how I keep myself calm."
Former Ultimate Fighting Champion Chuck Liddell watched practice Monday and spoke to the club at the start of their workout.
"His message was 'dominate your opponent, impose your will upon them,'" Phillips said. "It's a good message for football, too, especially the line play. You're trying to whip the guy in front of you."
