Bevell: 'Too early to tell' whether Matthew Stafford (ribs) will miss time

Matthew Stafford wasn't able to finish Sunday's game against the Packers. It remains to be seen whether he will start next week versus the Titans.

The Lions' star QB needed X-Rays on ribs after taking a hard shot from defensive tackle Kenny Clark late in the fourth quarter of a 31-24 loss. He was in the locker room for Detroit's final drive and didn't take questions afterward.

Interim coach Darrell Bevell told reporters it's "too early to tell" whether Stafford will miss time but also noted "it's going to take something drastic" to keep him on the sidelines.

Stafford completed 24 of 34 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. Backup Chase Daniel, who closed out the game and led the Lions to a field goal before the Packers ran the clock out, said he had no idea if he would start next week. It would be his first for Detroit and just the sixth of his 12-year career.

After missing eight games last season with a serious back injury that interrupted a streak of 136 consecutive starts, Stafford has played in every game this season, fighting through a partial ligament tear in his throwing thumb in the process. Thus, Bevell remains optimistic No. 9 will be out there in Week 15.