Bevell not making 'bold statements' of Lions offense

"I hope it's one that scores points," Bevell said Monday at a Lions season-ticket holder Q&A, via the Detroit News. "That's the first thing we need to do. But right now, it's still something we're trying to build. It's easy to say what we want to do in the run game, what we want to do in the pass game, but we need to build around our players. We're going to do what Kerryon (Johnson) does well, we're going to do what our wide receivers do well, what Matthew (Stafford) does well.