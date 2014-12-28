Best of Harbaugh: Top 10 moments as 49ers coach

Harbaugh is an excitable guy. This was apparent after a physical win over the Lions in 2012. An amped-up Harbaugh met Jim Schwartz at midfield, slapping the then-Lions coach on the back as the two parted ways. As you can tell in the above video, Schwartz wasn't happy about it. "I was just really revved up, it's totally on me. I shook his hand too hard. It was a strong, kind of a slap-grab handshake. It was on me, a little bit too hard of a handshake right there."